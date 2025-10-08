With Ghana on the brink of sealing a place in the next phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, head coach Otto Addo remains calm and focused.

The Black Stars face the Central African Republic in Meknes, Morocco, in what many have described as a must-win encounter — but for Addo, the task is simple: stay composed, stay sharp, and finish the job.

CAR vs Ghana: Otto Addo Dismisses Claims of Pressure Before 2026 WCQ

Otto Addo dismisses claims of pressure

Addressing the media ahead of the clash, Addo dismissed suggestions that he is feeling the weight of pressure.

Instead, he insisted that his attention is firmly on guiding his team to victory rather than entertaining outside noise.

“I think the so-called pressure that we have right now is normal. Especially when we are first now and just two matches to go. We are very, very close. We just want to fulfil our expectations,” he said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

The Black Stars boss explained that pressure is part of the game, especially at such a decisive stage of qualification, but experience has taught him how to turn that pressure into motivation.

He expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness, pointing out that the blend of youth and experience provides the perfect balance for success.

“I think the players are experienced enough. Surely, we also have some young players, but we also have some experienced players who will guide the young players. I'm just hoping that we can have an early goal and it will make things easier," he added.

Ghana currently sits at the top of Group I with 19 points, three ahead of Madagascar and four clear of Comoros.

Addo believes maintaining composure and consistency will be crucial as the team edges closer to qualification.

Addo confident ahead of CAR test in Meknes

Reflecting on playing the Wild Beasts in Morocco, the 50-year-old tactician acknowledged that neutral venues come with their own challenges.

However, he remained upbeat about his team’s ability to adapt and deliver when it matters most.

“We had matches where we played on a neutral ground, where we didn’t perform as well. And we had games where we played an away match in a full stadium and we performed, and we won, like the Mali match, for example,” he explained.

“So, it’s difficult to say if it’s an advantage or not. I’m happy that we are playing on a natural ground. I’m happy that we don’t play in the afternoon.

"It’s more going late in the evening. So, it’s good. This is truly an advantage for us. It’s easier for our players to adapt,” Addo said.

A win against the Central African Republic, combined with Madagascar dropping points against Comoros, will be enough for Ghana to book their spot for a fifth World Cup appearance in North America.

