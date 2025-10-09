Cristiano Ronaldo has openly admitted that he fears going bald, a concern that has prompted him to take action beyond the football pitch

To address this, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has launched another branch of his wellness clinic, focusing on hair preservation and treatments

The Portuguese maestro has become the world's first £1billion footballer thanks to his Saudi earnings

At the height of his health and wealth, it’s easy to think Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing to fear.

But the Al-Nassr superstar has admitted to one surprising phobia - going bald.

The 40-year-old football icon has even taken matters into his own hands, opening a wellness clinic in Riyadh designed to help Saudi Arabian men preserve their hair as they age.

Ronaldo’s new venture is the latest branch of his Inspire brand, which focuses on promoting health and wellness across the region.

Speaking on Loud FM, via Daily Mail, Ronaldo opened up about his concern, saying:

“If you see me without hair, I will not be the same person.” He explained that he feels better with hair. He also said many people do not mind baldness, but he prefers to keep hair.

The new Inspire clinic is an extension of Cristiano Ronaldo’s growing health and wellness brand, which already operates branches in Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

With the addition of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo aims to encourage men in the region to feel at ease seeking professional care.

Ronaldo explained that in the past, many people felt shy or embarrassed about getting hair treatments. but that mindset is changing. He compared it to visiting the dentist for a regular checkup, emphasizing that good health and confidence go hand in hand.

He added that true confidence comes from within, but taking care of one’s appearance can boost self-esteem. Ronaldo said men should feel proud, not ashamed, to visit clinics like Inspire.

He hopes the new Riyadh branch will play a key role in promoting health and wellness throughout the city.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first billionaire footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo also made history with his wealth. On October 8, 2025, Bloomberg confirmed he is the first football player to become a billionaire. His net worth is about $1.4 billion.

Most of his money comes from his contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He also earns from global brands. His lifetime deal with Nike is worth around £745 million.

Ronaldo is estimated to be worth £1.04 billion, according to finance experts who analyzed his career earnings, investments, and endorsement deals, all adjusted for taxes and market performance.

His enormous income in Saudi Arabia has propelled him to the top of the rankings for highest-earning athletes, making him the first footballer featured on the new Bloomberg Billionaires Index and placing him well ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi, who moved to the US with Inter Miami.

Ronaldo’s lifetime deal with Nike alone is reportedly worth £745 million, by far his largest endorsement, complemented by partnerships with Tag Heuer, Armani, PokerStars, Samsung, Unilever, Louis Vuitton, and many more.

He is also constructing a lavish £28 million estate in Portugal, often seen adorned in the world’s most expensive jewelry and watches, including a Franck Muller Invisible Baguette Diamonds Imperial Tourbillon valued at £1.13 million.

On the pitch in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is earning an astonishing £300 per minute, with Al-Nassr paying £167.9 million annually for his services, underscoring both his extraordinary talent and his unmatched commercial appeal.

