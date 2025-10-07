Ibrahim Issah, a beggar with a rare condition of a deformed and swollen left arm, opened up on his struggles

Ibrahim blames his parents for being unable to afford medical treatment for his congenital condition

He faces discrimination and stigmatisation and struggles to find work, but desires to provide for his family

On the streets of Sunyani walks a man who instantly captures attention and sometimes frightens pedestrians at first sight, because of his unusual appearance.

Meet Ghana’s beggar with strange giant arm and the sad story behind it. Image credit: Edmond Gyebi

Source: Original

Ibrahim Issah, just 30 years old, is a strikingly handsome young man. Yet he is best known as the “famous beggar” with an large left arm.

This mysterious condition has left him carrying an unimaginable burden heavier than any man should bear.

Born in Tamale in Ghana’s Northern Region to a poor family, Ibrahim’s life has been shaped by poverty and illness. His left arm is deformed and swollen from the shoulder to the fingers.

Ibrahim Issah shares his story

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh in Sunyani, Ibrahim, who speaks little English or Twi, hired his elder brother, Nurudeen Ibrahim, to serve as his interpreter.

Speaking passionately about his condition, the poor street beggar blamed his parents for negligence. According to him, he was born with swollen fingers. He said, Doctors were ready to treat the condition, but his parents could not afford the cost of the procedure.

Ibrahim said that his desire to attain formal education was also shattered because of his condition.

According to Issah, he doesn't know when his arm will become normal or reduce in size and doesn’t feel much pain, but the weight is too much for him, especially when he is walking.

Today, the “famous beggar” is married with four children.

When asked why he resorts to begging, Ibrahim broke down in tears.

“I don’t feel happy begging at all because it embarrasses my wife and children. I am determined to work, and that’s why I came down from Tamale to Sunyani,” he said.

However, he said every door shuts in his face. No employer wants to hire him, and business owners fear his appearance might drive customers away.

His elder brother, Nurudeen, confirmed his brother’s strong desire to work and lamented how discrimination and stigma have become part of his daily life.

When people meet him on the street, they get scared. Even at the mosque, they don’t see a man; they only see the arm and start keeping their distance, Nurudeen said.

Though Ghanaians are known for their hospitality, Ibrahim said he has yet to experience it.

He recalled how a foreigner once promised to help him get proper medical treatment, but the man later vanished without a trace.

Despite everything, Ibrahim is thankful that none of his children inherited the condition. Yet they all suffer from the same stigma society heaps on them.

“Personally, I don’t know the name of my disease because I have never been to a proper hospital. I don’t have money, sometimes I feel less than human. But I want to be useful. I want to work. I don’t want to beg,” he said.

Ibrahim needs help, medical care his family couldn’t afford, an opportunity to work, and a society that sees him as a man and not just his arm.

His plea is simple: a chance to live without stigma, to provide for his family, and to be free from the heavy weight of his “elephant arm.”

Health expert says Ibrahim’s condition is congenital

Meanwhile, a health expert specialising in Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Sunyani told YEN.com.gh in an informal chat that Ibrahim’s condition is not lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis) but a congenital disorder.

“Such conditions often occur due to factors like attempted pregnancy termination, the use of herbal concoctions during pregnancy, or exposure to harmful chemicals,” the expert explained.

He added that Ibrahim’s condition should be classified as a disability and recommended referral to the Social Welfare Unit of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.

When contacted, Nurudeen confirmed that his brother has not yet received any support from the assembly’s disability fund.

Watch the video of Ibrahim Issah below:

Stay tuned for updates on how YEN.com.gh is working behind the scenes to get Ibrahim Issah enrolled on the disability support fund of the government.

Kenyan woman with a beard and chest hair reveals she faced stigma while growing up. Photo: Wangyy Ivvah91.

Source: TikTok

Woman with facial hair shares painful journey

Wanggy Ivvah91 shared that she faced stigma and discrimination because of her rare condition, known as hirsutism, which causes excessive facial hair growth

The content creator shared how she used to shave her beard and chest hair, for fear of being rejected by men

The now-married woman said people referred to her as an outcast, with many telling her she would never give birth due to her condition

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh