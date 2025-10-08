Central African Republic vs. Ghana: Asamoah Gyan Leads Black Stars' 'Jama' Session in Meknes, video
- The legendary ex-captain leads a powerful 'jama' session with the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier
- Ghana’s all-time top scorer energizes the camp with morale-boosting chants before the showdown against the Central African Republic
- Fans can’t stop talking! Ghanaians flood social media with thrilled reactions as Asamoah Gyan’s leadership and passion light up Ghana camp
Ghanaian fans have reacted to Asamoah Gyan's morale-boosting session with the Black Stars of Ghana with thrilled comments ahead of their huge 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday, October 8.
The significant Matchday nine CAF qualifier is slated to take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, though it is a home fixture of Les Fauves.
As a ritual, the national team players boost their spirits with victory chants and cheer songs before and after almost every match, and ahead of Wednesday's massive clash, the tradition continued, with the legendary Asamoah Gyan leading the animated 'Jama' session.
Otto Addo's men completed their mandatory training session at the venue of the match on Tuesday, perfecting their tactics and honing their skills, after which the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 strikes, Gyan, led the motivational session.
Watch the video below.
Meanwhile, many Ghanaian fans expressed their delight, praising the iconic ex-Black Stars striker and skipper for his dedication to the national team even though he has retired from active football, with some of the comments on TikTok stated below.
“Asamoah Gyan leading the jama session gave me chills! That’s the spirit we’ve been missing in the Black Stars for years.'' - Yaw Owuo
''His energy, his voice, and the joy on the players’ faces. this is the Ghanaian football culture we love! The whole team sang like one family. Pure goosebumps!” - Tuga Kwame.
“You can tell how much this qualification means when legends like Asamoah Gyan join the boys to sing and dance. The jama session was electric...full of laughter, rhythm, and pride.'' - Atonsu Lord
''That’s the Ghanaian way of celebrating victory. We dance, we sing, we unite!'' - Alfi Red
“Watching Asamoah Gyan lead that jama was emotional. He may have retired, but his presence still inspires the team.''- Junior Emma
''The way he carried the chant, and how the players followed in harmony, shows true leadership and passion. What a beautiful moment for Ghana!” - Skanka One
“That jama session with Gyan at the centre felt like a national concert! You could see the joy on every player’s face. This is more than football. it’s culture, it’s unity, it’s Ghana! When Asamoah Gyan sings, everyone listens and joins in.” - The Ruller
''Only Asamoah Gyan could lead a jama session like that! The man has charisma, energy, and heart. The beats, the chants, the dancing. everything showed what it means to be Ghanaian. It wasn’t just celebration. it was a reminder that we are one people under one flag.” - Ami Dfender
Predicted Ghana starting XI vs. CAR
Earlier, YEN.com.gh predicted Ghana’s possible starting lineup for the crucial clash against the Central African Republic.
Key players uch as Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo, all expected to start, as Otto Addo aims to secure another World Cup qualification.
