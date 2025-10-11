2026 World Cup: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Comoros tie

Ghana held their final training session on Saturday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Ghana, who made their World Cup debut in 2006, have established themselves as one of Africa’s most consistent teams on the global stage, missing just one edition of the tournament since their first appearance.

Otto Addo’s men are now on the brink of another qualification, following an impressive campaign in which they have won seven of their nine matches to sit atop Group I with 22 points.

The Black Stars’ only setbacks came in a narrow 1-0 loss to Comoros and a 1-1 draw away to Chad, but successive victories over Mali (1-0) and Chad (5-0) have put them firmly in control.

With a +8 goal difference over Madagascar, it would take a major collapse for Ghana to lose their grip on top spot.

The four-time African champions are likely to push for another strong showing, having scored 22 goals — the joint-highest in the qualifiers — and conceded just six, reflecting their balance and dominance at both ends of the pitch.

Their final opponents, Comoros, will travel to Accra aiming to finish their campaign on a positive note after falling short of a historic World Cup qualification.

A 2-1 midweek defeat to Madagascar ended their hopes, with early goals from Clement Couturier and Rafiki Said’s late strike proving too little, too late.

Now sitting fourth in Group I with 15 points from five wins and four losses — scoring and conceding 12 apiece — Comoros will look to cause an upset against a Ghana side that has won all four home games so far.

The two nations will meet on Sunday, October 12, in what will be the final Group I fixture. Ghana enter the clash full of momentum after a commanding 5-0 win over the Central African Republic in their previous outing in Morocco.

Otto Addo’s squad needs just one point to officially book their place at next year’s World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. All 24 players in camp participated in Saturday’s final training session as the Black Stars put the finishing touches on their preparations for the decisive encounter.

