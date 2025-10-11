One light-hearted training moment involving coach Otto Addo and his players has fans talking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Comoros

The Black Stars’ final preparations in Accra turned into a spectacle, as thousands of fans turned up to watch

As anticipation builds for Ghana’s decisive World Cup qualifier, the atmosphere in camp remains upbeat and united

Ghana are on the brink of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they gear up for their tenth and final CAF qualifier against Comoros on Sunday, as one funny Black Stars training moment captured fans' attention.

The Black Stars sit comfortably atop Group I with 22 points and a healthy goal difference of +16 after nine matches. With such dominance, qualification is virtually sealed for the four-time World Cup participants.

Madagascar, who trail in second with 19 points, per the FIFA standings, would need nothing short of a football miracle to overtake Ghana at this stage. For Ghana, this achievement would mark their fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage, having previously featured in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions.

The team’s consistency in the qualifying campaign highlights their determination to bounce back from disappointment after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as noted by the Ghana FA.

Meanwhile, Madagascar continue their quest for a maiden World Cup appearance, but Ghana’s experience and form make the outcome seem inevitable, with the West African side poised to punch their ticket for the historic 48-team World Cup next year.

Heading into Sunday’s decisive clash against Comoros, Ghana’s preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium have been smooth and lively. Large crowds of passionate fans have been trooping to the venue daily to catch a glimpse of their favourite Black Stars players in action, creating a buzzing and electrifying atmosphere during training sessions.

However, during Friday’s training session, a light-hearted moment caught everyone’s attention when coach Otto Addo jokingly made captain Jordan Ayew, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Kwasi Sibo drop for press-ups for holding onto the ball too long during a drill, sending fans into laughter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''I like this training session. It is so lively. Let's go for the qualification on Sunday, boys.'' - @VigilantGhana1

''The training sessions of the Black Stars have changed a lot, and you can see that it is working in their games now. Kudos to the team and Otto Addo.'' - @FenniIbrahim

''Wow! I love the atmosphere in the Ghana team now. Look at Jordan Ayew laughing.'' - @AmanOko

''This is what we want to see in the Black Stars: the unity and the smiles, these make us stronger against any opponent.'' - @Bra Rashid

How to watch Ghana vs. Comoros game

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh provided full details on how fans can watch the highly anticipated Ghana vs Comoros World Cup qualifier live from the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

This includes TV channels, live legal streaming options, and key broadcast information to ensure supporters don’t miss a moment of the action.

