From Tro-Tro to Almost a World Cup Hero for Ghana: The Incredible Story of Benjamin Asare
- Benjamin Asare has risen from riding trotros in Accra to standing on the brink of World Cup history with the Black Stars
- The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has gone from relegation with Great Olympics to becoming Ghana’s trusted No.1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
- Asare’s viral ''trotro'' moment after his Ghana debut showed his humility, now he is one win away from helping Ghana qualify for the World Cup
It has been an extraordinary journey for Benjamin Asare, from riding ''tro-tros'' on the streets of Accra to standing on the brink of World Cup history with the Black Stars.
The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has quickly transformed from a domestic league regular to Ghana’s trusted No.1 in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
According to the Ghana Football Association, Asare made his international debut for Ghana on March 21, 2025, when the Black Stars demolished Chad 5–0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
It was a defining moment for the shot-stopper, who had only recently been signed by Hearts of Oak after suffering relegation with Great Olympics at the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.
Benjamin Asare, Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper
Few would have predicted that the same goalkeeper who endured the heartbreak of relegation a year ago would rise to become Ghana’s first choice. But Asare’s determination, composure, and remarkable consistency made him impossible to ignore.
Since his debut, he has kept his place between the posts in key matches, including the qualifier against Madagascar, the Unity Cup in the United Kingdom, and the competitive encounters against Chad and Mali. His performances have earned the confidence of head coach Otto Addo and the admiration of Ghanaian fans across the world.
CAR vs. Ghana WCQ: Asare's big day
Now, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Ghana face the Central African Republic today, October 8, 2025, in Meknes, Morocco, knowing that a win will seal qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to FIFA, the Black Stars sit top of Group I with 19 points after eight matches, three points clear of second-placed Madagascar. Victory would make history for Otto Addo, who could become the first coach to lead Ghana to two World Cups, and for Asare, whose fairytale rise continues to inspire millions.
Benjamin Asare's viral public transport use
Perhaps the most defining image of Asare’s journey came on the streets of Accra. Shortly after his senior debut for Ghana, a video of him boarding a ''trotro,'' a local minibus, went viral.
That trending moment touched many, including businessman Seidu Agongo, who rewarded Asare’s humility and hard work with a brand-new Hyundai Elantra. It was a gesture that perfectly captured the spirit of his journey, one of perseverance, modesty, and quiet excellence.
As Ghana prepare for one of their most important games in recent years, Benjamin Asare stands as a symbol of resilience and hope. From the chaos of Accra’s traffic to the grand stage of World Cup qualification, his story proves that dreams can start anywhere.
Even if Ghana fails to secure a win and qualification today against the Central African Republic, the Black Stars and Asare will still have another opportunity to seal their 2026 World Cup spot when they face Comoros in Accra in their final group game this Sunday.
The value of Benjamin Asare's new car
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Hyundai Elantra gifted to Benjamin Asare by businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo was valued at around ₵300,000.
The generous gesture drew widespread praise from Ghanaian football fans, who commended Agongo for rewarding Asare’s humility and dedication.
