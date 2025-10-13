Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has shared his reaction to Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup

A second-half tap-in from Mohammed Kudus in the narrow victory over Comoros sealed the deal

This marks the fifth time the Black Stars will appear on football’s biggest stage, adding another proud chapter to the nation’s rich footballing history

Ghanaian football legend Andre Ayew couldn’t hide his emotions after the Black Stars secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the team’s decisive 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12, Ayew shared his heartfelt reaction on social media, marking the nation’s latest football milestone.

How Ghana qualified for 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars’ path to the World Cup was anything but straightforward.

After missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the team needed determination and resilience to bounce back.

The campaign began with a narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar, courtesy of Inaki Williams, but a shock 1-0 defeat to Comoros on matchday two left the team reeling and ultimately led to the dismissal of former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton, according to BBC Sport.

Otto Addo returned to take charge, quickly restoring hope with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win against Mali in his first competitive match back.

A tense 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi further boosted morale, while Ghana then dismantled Chad 5-0 in Accra, followed by a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Madagascar.

A slip against Chad in N’Djamena, a 1-1 draw, marked the first dropped points under Addo, but a narrow 1-0 win against Mali, courtesy of an Alexander Djiku header, put Ghana firmly back on track.

A resounding 5-0 win over the Central African Republic in Meknes brought the Black Stars within touching distance of qualification before a final 1-0 victory against Comoros sealed their place on the world stage.

Andre Ayew’s younger brother, Jordan, along with key figures like Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, played pivotal roles in the qualification campaign.

Their combined efforts ensured Ghana would participate in football’s biggest festival in North America next year.

Ayew's reaction after Ghana's qualification

After the Comoros victory, Andre took to Instagram to express his joy, posting a simple yet meaningful caption: “Comfortable lead,” accompanied by a FIFA graphic confirming Ghana’s qualification.

Check out Andre's post on Instagram:

Though the 35-year-old appears to be nearing the end of his international career, having been unattached since leaving Le Havre in the summer, his impact on Ghanaian football remains undeniable.

With 120 caps, 24 goals (per Transfermarkt), three World Cup appearances, and eight Africa Cup of Nations tournaments under his belt, Andre Ayew has firmly cemented his status as a Black Stars icon of the 21st century.

Jordan Ayew makes history

