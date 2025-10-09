Boca Juniors legend Miguel Ángel Russo dies at 69 after battling cancer, leaving Argentine football in mourning

Miguel Angel Russo, the esteemed Argentine football icon and manager of Boca Juniors, has reportedly passed away at the age of 69 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by Boca Juniors on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, as the likes of Lionel Messi are expected to pay tribute to a true icon.

Born on April 9, 1956, in Valentín Alsina, Argentina, Russo enjoyed a distinguished playing career, amassing over 400 appearances for Estudiantes de La Plata and earning 17 caps for the Argentine national team.

Legendary Argentina football manager Migue Angel Russo reportedly dies aged 69. Image credit: Marcelo Endelli

Source: Getty Images

According to TyC Sport, after Russo retired in 1988, he transitioned into management, leading numerous clubs across South America, including Rosario Central, Vélez Sarsfield, and Millonarios in Colombia.

However, his most notable achievements came during his three stints as head coach of Boca Juniors, where he guided the club to a Copa Libertadores title in 2007 and an Argentine league championship in 2020, as cited by FIFA.

Despite his declining health due to prostate and bladder cancer, Russo remained actively involved with Boca Juniors until recently. He stepped down from his managerial duties in September 2025, with assistant coach Claudio Úbeda taking over interim responsibilities.

Argentine football legend Miguel Angel Russo passes away on October 8, 2025. Image credit: Juezcentral

Source: Twitter

Russo's dedication to the sport and his unwavering commitment to his team left an indelible mark on Argentine football.

His passing, after fighting cancer since 2017, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the football community, with figures like Messi and Sergio Aguero and various clubs expected to honour his legacy. Russo is survived by his son, Ignacio, who continues the family's footballing tradition as a professional player.

Tributes pour in for Migue Angel Russo

Argentine football club Rosario Central shared a heartfelt video on X to pay tribute to their former manager, the legendary Miguel Angel Russo, with fans leaving emotional and saddened reactions under the post.

@Carlos Mola:

“I can’t believe this… Miguel Ángel Russo was more than just a coach, he was an inspiration to all of us who love football. His passion, dedication, and love for the game will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, legend.''

@Lucía Riola

“This news has left me speechless. Russo didn’t just lead teams to victory, he shaped generations of players and fans alike. I will forever remember his charisma, his wisdom on the field, and the joy he brought to football fans around the world. RIP.''

Javier P.:

“The football world has truly lost a giant. Miguel Angel Russo’s impact went far beyond trophies; he taught us what it means to be committed, humble, and passionate. I’ll never forget the memories he gave us. Rest in peace, maestro.''

Veteran Ghanaian manager Annor Walker dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the sad passing of Ghanaian football legend Annor Walker, celebrated for his contributions to Accra Great Olympics and the Black Galaxies.

His legacy in Ghanaian football left an enduring mark on players, especially Great Olympics stars, where he helped the likes of Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Kassim Razak, and Samuel Ashie Quaye develop into better footballers.

