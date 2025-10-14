Barcelona striker Lewandowski could miss La Liga El Clasico on October 26, as the club provides a fresh injury update

The Polish international featured for his national team during the FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Lithuania

The number of matches the ex-Bayern Munich attacker could miss has been estimated as he begins his recovery

Barcelona have been hit with another major setback, with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with Poland.

The La Liga champions confirmed that the 37-year-old forward suffered a muscle strain in his left thigh and will be sidelined for several weeks, meaning he’s almost certain to miss the El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid on October 26.

Lewandowski’s injury and recovery timeline

According to Flashscore, Lewandowski played the full 90 minutes in Poland’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, scoring his 87th international goal in his 161st appearance. After the match, he admitted to feeling discomfort in his leg. Upon returning to Catalonia, medical scans confirmed the hamstring injury, forcing Barcelona to place him on a recovery plan with no fixed return date.

A club statement on X read

“Robert Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring injury in his left thigh. His recovery time will depend on how the injury evolves.”

So far this season, the ex-Bayern Munich forward has scored four goals in nine appearances for Barcelona, including a brace against Valencia and strikes versus Oviedo and Real Sociedad. He also netted twice for Poland during the October international break.

Matches Lewandowski could miss

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski could be sidelined for four to six weeks, ruling him out of key fixtures. The Polish forward will miss matches against Girona, Olympiacos, and possibly Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo if his recovery extends beyond the next international window. His absence is a huge blow for Hansi Flick, especially with Barcelona’s attack already short on options.

Now, Lewandowski’s setback adds to an already concerning injury list for Hansi Flick's team. The Catalan giants are without Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Joan Garcia, and Dani Olmo, while Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are only recently returning to light training.

Raphinha remains doubtful, but 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal is expected to be fit after sitting out during the international break. Fermin Lopez is also available, providing Flick with some relief ahead of a challenging fixture run.

With El Clasico fast approaching, Barcelona’s injury crisis could hardly have come at a worse time, leaving Flick scrambling for solutions as the club’s title defense faces another stern test.

Fans react to Lewandowski's injury

Meanwhile, lots of Barcelona supporters have taken to social media to express their disappointment over Lewandowski's injury, while wishing the Polish hitman a speedy recovery.

@Sikala said:

''Injuries remind us football isn’t just skill, it’s biology in motion. Lewandowski’s body has carried elite consistency for years, and even machines need recovery cycles. Get back soon''

@MathiueTY commented:

''A biceps femoris tear isn’t simple, but his training ethic and medical setup make him one of the best-equipped players to bounce back.''

@AmoahJT also wrote:

''The question isn’t if he’ll return, but how evolved his comeback will be. Sometimes breaks reset more than they ruin. This might be that moment. Too bad Lewa.''

