THE PARENTS of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham have reportedly separated.

Mark, 49, and Denise, 57, raised Jude and his younger brother Jobe in Stourbridge, near Birmingham.

The England international, 22, has credited his parents with his success throughout his career, with the pair having given up their respective careers to support him and his brother.

But now, according to reports, the couple have split up, with the Mail publishing images of Mark appearing to grow close to another woman, with emerged on social media.

The couple set alarm bells off earlier this month when German outlet Bild reported on them sitting apart from each other during Borussia Dortmund star Jobe's game against Athletic Bilbao.

The pair were said to have avoided conversation, with Mark almost exclusively talking to a family member sat between them.

Bild also reported "a dangerous atmosphere of tension surrounding the family," which they claim is affecting the younger brother on the field.

The pair started spending more time away from each other five years ago, when Denise followed Jude to Germany to support his own career with Dortmund.

Mark, who also acts as an agent for his sons, stayed in the UK to support Jobe, who was still on Birmingham's books at the time.

After the footballer brothers secured further moves, to Spain and Germany respectively, their parents split their time between the three countries.

