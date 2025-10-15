Spanish football is in mourning following the passing of a former Real Madrid defender

He made over 290 appearances during his career, featuring for Castilla CF, Celta Vigo, and Sporting Gijón before retiring in 1991

The late defender is fondly remembered for famously ‘stopping’ the legendary Diego Maradona in a La Liga encounter

Real Madrid have been plunged into mourning following the death of their former defender, José Manuel Espinosa, who passed away at the age of 66.

The club announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, remembering him as a devoted servant who embodied the spirit of Los Blancos during his time in the famous white shirt.

Real Madrid mourns Jose Manuel Espinosa

A product of Real Madrid’s renowned academy, Espinosa played for the club between 1977 and 1980.

Though he made only one senior appearance for the first team, he featured prominently for Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve side, where he accumulated 46 games and earned a reputation for his composure, discipline, and intelligent reading of the game.

After finding limited opportunities in the first team, Espinosa continued his professional career with Sporting Gijón and later Celta Vigo.

Over six seasons with Gijón, he made 177 appearances and scored once, becoming a dependable figure in their backline.

On the international stage, he represented Spain at the Under-21 level four times before hanging up his boots in July 1991.

According to El Comercio, Espinosa’s defining career moment came against Barcelona, which featured the legendary Diego Maradona.

He famously kept the Argentine star quiet, helping Sporting Gijón secure a memorable 0-0 draw at El Molinón on February 12, 1984.

In a statement released on their official website, Real Madrid expressed deep sorrow and extended their condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.

“Real Madrid C.F., our president and Board of Directors, deeply regret the death of José Manuel Espinosa, who played for Castilla for five seasons between 1977 and 1982. He made his debut for Real Madrid in the 1981–82 season,” the club wrote.

“The club would like to express its condolences and affection to his family, loved ones, teammates, clubs and all Madridistas. José Manuel Espinosa passed away at the age of 66. May he rest in peace.”

Tributes have since poured in from fans. Many took to X to share their condolences and fond memories.

Espinosa’s death marks a sorrowful chapter for Real Madrid’s old guard, many of whom regard him as part of the generation that upheld the club’s proud tradition of excellence and discipline.

Tragically, his passing comes just 18 days after another loss in Spanish football, the death of 19-year-old goalkeeper Raul Ramirez Osorio.

The young player, who represented CD Colindres in Spain’s Tercera Federación, collapsed after a collision during a league match, a moment that left the football community in collective grief.

Lifelong Madrid fan dies at 100

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid was hit with heartbreaking news following the death of lifelong fan Sergio Nieto.

The dyed-in-the-wool Madridista, who passed away at age 100, supported the club for over 90 years.

