Romelu and Jordan Lukaku announce they won’t attend their father’s funeral in the DRC amid a shocking family dispute

The brothers have made a wild accusation in an emotional Instagram post that has stunned fans worldwide

Tributes continue to pour in for Roger Lukaku, the former footballer who left a lasting legacy on and off the pitch

In a social media post, the Lukaku brothers, Romelu and Jordan, have announced that they would not be able to attend the funeral of their father, Roger Lukaku, who passed away on September 29 of this year.

When the tragedy struck, the ex-Chelsea striker shared an emotional message on Instagram, mourning the loss of the man who played a pivotal role in his life and career.

Across the football world, tributes poured in for the Lukaku family, with many acknowledging Roger’s lasting impact both on and off the field.

Roger Menama Lukaku began his professional football journey in Belgium in 1990 at age 23. He first joined FC Boom in the Belgian Second Division, helping the club earn promotion to the top flight in 1992.

Although Boom was relegated a year later, Lukaku’s impressive performances earned him a move to RFC Seraing, where he contributed to a remarkable third-place finish in the Belgian First Division.

According to Wikipedia, he later transferred to Germinal Ekeren, achieving another third-place league finish before briefly moving abroad to play for Turkish side Gençlerbirligi SK. After one season in Turkey, he returned to Belgium to join KV Mechelen and later signed for KV Oostende in 1998.

Following Oostende’s relegation in 1999, Lukaku retired from top-tier football but continued playing in the lower leagues with Aat, KFC Wintam, and KGR Katelijne, where he concluded his career in 2006.

Why Romelu Lukaku won't attend his father's funeral

According to Romelu Lukaku and his brother Jordan, part of their family preferred to repatriate the body to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, rather than have the burial in Brussels. For this reason, the brothers are not likely to attend the burial service of their father on October 17, as cited by So Foot.

This decision has angered the Lukaku brothers, as they broke their silence in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, October 15.

"We felt like we were being extorted by certain members of the family. If our father were still with us, he would never have accepted it. We now understand why he kept us apart from several members of the family."

Meanwhile, social media users and fans have shared their heartfelt messages of condolences to the Lukaku brothers.

@JohansCeupens said:

''Wishing you both a lot of strength during this difficult time. Losing a father is already a deep pain, and not being able to say goodbye the way you hoped makes it even harder.''

@Amor44 wrote:

''May his soul rest in peace, and may you find the strength and peace he would have wanted for you!''

@Yakyiu also commented:

''This is so disrespectful to his children, these people who tried to extort you will answer to God !! I wish you, Jordan, family and friends as much strength as possible.''

Roger Lukaku's passing

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on the passing of Roger Lukaku on September 29, as Romelu Lukaku broke the news on social media.

According to Lukaku, the impact his late father had on his football career, from Belgium to England and Italy, is immeasurable.

