Africa’s dominance on the global stage continues as five football powerhouses punch their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A flawless blend of grit, class, and tactical brilliance underlines the qualification of the five giants

The Black Stars of Ghana concluded their 2026 World Cup qualification tournament with a narrow home victory

Africa’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up, as Ghana and four North African powerhouses have already sealed their spots on football’s biggest stage.

Each of these African teams sealed qualification in impressive style, underlining their superiority and steady form throughout the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Check out the full list of African countries that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup below.

1. Morocco

Per ESPN, Morocco became the first African side to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a flawless run in Group E. The Atlas Lions were dominant, amassing 21 points from seven matches to comfortably lead the standings.

Under Walid Regragui, Morocco displayed a perfect mix of tactical discipline and attacking flair, led by stars such as Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, and Hakim Ziyech. Their stellar form confirms that their historic 2022 semi-final run in Qatar was no one-off.

Their final qualifier against Congo on October 14 in Rabat now serves as a victory lap, a celebration with their passionate home fans. Over the past year, Morocco have solidified their place as Africa’s benchmark for football excellence, with many expecting them to make another deep run at the 2026 World Cup.

2. Tunisia

Tunisia once again proved their remarkable consistency on the international stage by finishing atop Group H with 22 points from eight games, according to FIFA. The Eagles of Carthage relied on their trademark defensive structure and team cohesion, qualities that have defined Tunisian football for years.

Coach Sami Trabelsi’s blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging stars ensured a smooth road to their seventh World Cup appearance.

While other teams fought hard for qualification in the final rounds, Tunisia’s composed displays made their path look effortless. Fans are now eager to see what they can deliver next summer across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

3. Egypt

Egypt became the third African nation to book their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 3–0 victory over Djibouti in Casablanca on October 8. Skipper Mohamed Salah led by example, netting twice to secure Egypt’s fifth World Cup appearance.

According to Al Jazeera, the Pharaohs impressed with a balance of solid defense and clinical attacking play. Salah’s leadership, complemented by the efforts of Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed, has reignited national optimism about another strong World Cup campaign.

This qualification serves as redemption for Egypt after narrowly missing out on the 2022 tournament, reaffirming their place among Africa’s elite footballing nations.

4. Algeria

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions sealed their qualification on Thursday following their 3-0 away victory against Somalia.

Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura put Les Fennecs ahead on seven minutes, skipper Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 in the 19th before Amoura realised his brace with a 57th-minute strike, as Algeria claimed their 22nd point in 9 matches to book their spot.

5. Ghana

Punching their ticket for their fifth World Cup appearance, the Black Stars defeated Comoros 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, as Mohammed Kudus netted the only goal of the encounter.

Otto Addo's men had spanked the Central African Republic 5-0 in their previous qualifier played in Morocco before concluding their 2026 World Cup qualification tournament with a slim home triumph, which saw them top Group I with 23 points in 10 games to secure their World Cup spot.

20 qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

