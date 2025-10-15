Otto Addo has etched his name into Ghanaian football history after guiding the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars defeated Comoros 1-0 in Accra to top the CAF qualification Group I with 23 points in ten matches

By leading the team to consecutive World Cup appearances, Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to achieve such a feat

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has made his ambitions clear ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring his determination to guide Ghana beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010.

The German-born tactician masterminded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, sealing Ghana’s place at the top of Group I with 23 points from ten matches.

Otto Addo Shares His Ambitions for the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup Journey

According to FIFA, the Black Stars recorded 22 goals and conceding just six, in a stunning turnaround following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo’s tactical brilliance and leadership have silenced his critics, proving his ability to deliver results under pressure and solidifying his reputation as one of Africa’s brightest coaching minds.

Throughout the qualifiers, Ghana showcased structure, balance, and confidence, reflecting a team built on both discipline and creativity.

Addo’s tactical flexibility was evident as he blended defensive solidity with quick, incisive attacking transitions.

Addo, who masterminded Ghana’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is now focused on surpassing that performance.

The 2022 campaign ended in disappointment, with the Black Stars exiting at the group stage despite flashes of brilliance.

Reflecting on that experience in an interview with 3Sports, the former Borussia Dortmund player is determined to push his team further this time.

“I want to overcome the group stage, but then, from there, it’s difficult to predict,” Otto said. “It’s very, very important that we believe in ourselves, we keep the flexibility which we have already, and the players understand what we want to do. This style of play for the long term will give us a lot of chances to go far in that World Cup.”

The tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, represents another opportunity for the four-time African champions to reaffirm their place among football’s elite.

Statistically, Ghana’s campaign under Addo was among the most impressive in Africa, boasting one of the continent’s best defensive records.

After taking charge two games into the qualifiers, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder masterminded an undefeated run — seven wins and one draw in eight matches — to steer Ghana to another World Cup appearance.

Fans hail Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the glowing praise for Otto Addo from a section of Ghanaian fans after he guided the Black Stars to their fifth World Cup qualification last Sunday.

Despite the criticisms from all angles, including Ghana's Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, the ex-Dortmund coach stayed grounded to lead the team to victory.

