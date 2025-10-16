Football's governing body have broken their silence to threats from the US President, Donald Trump

The American leader sparked controversy by threatening to move some 2026 World Cup games from host cities in the United States

FIFA has previously stressed that the U.S. president has no authority to relocate any matches

FIFA has released an official statement following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to alter the host cities for next summer’s World Cup.

The qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament is nearing completion, with several teams, including Ghana, already securing their spots in what will be the largest World Cup ever, featuring 48 nations.

Donald Trump issues a new 2026 World Cup warning after Ghana’s qualification. Photo: Jean Catuffe.

Set to kick off on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament will conclude with the final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Despite the event being just nine months away, Trump has suggested he may step in to change some of the selected host cities.

He stated that he might reach out to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to urge Democrat-led cities to adopt stricter measures against crime.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, he said:

“If somebody is doing a bad job and I feel there are unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location.’

"He wouldn’t love to do it, but he would do it very easily.”

FIFA issue statement after Trump's threats

In response to the remarks, a FIFA spokesperson told POLITICO:

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance at all FIFA events worldwide.

"And it is ultimately the government’s responsibility to decide what’s in the best interest of public safety.

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to fulfill all necessary requirements for a successful 2026 World Cup.”

FIFA Issue Statement After Donald Trump's World Cup Threats

The United States is preparing to host two of the world’s biggest sporting events in the coming years.

Following next summer’s World Cup, Los Angeles is set to welcome the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Trump’s latest remarks mark the second time he has threatened to alter World Cup host venues.

City officials have since responded, emphasising that they have spent years preparing to stage the matches.

Lisa Gillmor, the mayor of Santa Clara, California, said:

“Any suggestion that Santa Clara is unsafe is simply not based in fact.

"We have been preparing for these games for nearly 3 years, and we will be proud to welcome the world to Santa Clara for the World Cup next year."

Another official from one of the host cities noted that the agreements determining where matches will be played were finalised as far back as 2017 and 2018.

This controversy adds to a growing list of challenges in the build-up to the World Cup.

Fans have already expressed frustration over ticket prices, with the cheapest seats for the final starting at $2,030 (£1,510) and premium options soaring to $6,000 (£4,462).

FIFA’s introduction of a ‘dynamic pricing’ model means ticket costs could climb even higher as demand surges.

On top of that, extreme summer heat across several host cities could force organizers to schedule later kick-off times to protect players and spectators.

