Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has outlined why Eddie Nketiah’s inclusion will be vital for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Debate has swirled since reports surfaced about the striker’s readiness to switch allegiance to the Black Stars

Otchere-Darko believes Nketiah’s performance at the World Cup could encourage more dual nationals to choose Ghana

Prominent Ghanaian politician and football enthusiast Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has thrown his weight behind the possible inclusion of Eddie Nketiah in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He believes the Crystal Palace striker’s talent, experience, and consistency in the Premier League could make a real difference as Ghana prepares for the global stage.

Otchere-Darko reveals why Ghana needs Nketiah

Reacting to a post by seasoned journalist Michael Oti Adjei, Otchere-Darko called for calm among fans debating Nketiah’s potential switch.

He urged supporters to think strategically rather than emotionally, insisting that Ghana’s focus should be on assembling the most competitive squad possible.

He acknowledged the frustration of those who feel Nketiah should not be considered after others helped secure qualification, but he maintained that the bigger picture should be Ghana’s ambition to shine at the World Cup.

"We are building a team for the 2026 World Cup in America, not just to make up the numbers, but to make a statement. We want to do well, and we dare to dream," he wrote on X.

"With that goal, we need our absolute best squad. If Eddie Nketiah, playing for a competitive side in the Premier League, has a blistering season and is 'banging in the goals,' we should welcome him.

"Let's be clear: if he hits that form, the English FA will be watching and will try to lure him back. I will commit him to Ghana now as a member of the squad to lock him in!"

Otchere-Darko, a devoted Arsenal fan, stressed that the World Cup presents a rare opportunity to showcase Ghana’s footballing progress.

According to him, success at the tournament could change how the world perceives the Black Stars and inspire a new wave of dual-nationality players to proudly choose Ghana.

The seasoned lawyer explained that excelling on the biggest stage would elevate the country's reputation, making the national team more attractive to players with Ghanaian heritage.

"Our road to 2026 and our performance there is bigger than any one player. Excelling on the world's biggest stage transforms Ghana from a backup plan into a primary destination for talented dual-nationality players. They will want to play for a successful, ambitious Black Stars team.

"Let's put our best foot forward. Our success is what will make us the undeniable first choice."

His remarks come as discussions intensify around several foreign-born players considering nationality switches following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

He is not alone in this stance; Ghana’s Sports Minister, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has also hinted at an open-door policy for talented players of Ghanaian descent who are ready to commit to the Black Stars project, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Otto Addo's strong message to Nketiah and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo sent a clear message to Eddie Nketiah and other players considering a switch to Ghana after the 2026 World Cup qualification.

He emphasised that future call-ups will depend on passion, not convenience.

