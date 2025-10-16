Pep Guardiola and Manchester City aim to strengthen their squad during the January 2026 transfer window

A talented Brazilian forward, Dell, has quickly drawn comparisons with Man City's hitman, Erling Haaland

Several top-tier European clubs, including PSG and Bayern Munich, are understood to be monitoring the Brazilian genius

Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on 17-year-old Wendeson Wanderley Santos de Melo, popularly known as Dell, a young striker who has been dubbed the “Brazilian Haaland.”

The teenage prodigy currently plays for Bahia, a club that’s part of the City Football Group, which also owns Manchester City. This link could make a potential move much easier if the Premier League champions decide to act.

According to The Sun, Dell has already signed a professional contract with Bahia until 2027, which includes a massive £87 million release clause, a sign of just how highly the Brazilian side values their young talent.

Dell's record-breaking numbers

Dell burst onto the scene in January when he made his senior debut for Bahia at just 16 years old. Before that, he was already a standout in the club’s academy, scoring 40 goals in 34 matches for the U17s in 2023 and 12 in 21 games the following year.

His incredible scoring form earned him the nickname “Haaland of Sertão”, a nod to his relentless finishing and his roots in Brazil’s north-west region.

Dell’s brilliance hasn’t gone unnoticed at the international level. He starred for Brazil’s youth sides, winning the Golden Boot at the 2024 U15 South American Championship with four goals and two assists.

In 2025, he led Brazil to victory in the U17 South American Championship, and he’s now expected to feature at the U17 World Cup in Qatar this November.

Despite the growing attention from clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, according to ESPN, Dell has made his admiration for Manchester City clear, as Pep Guardiola's side aim to rebuild in January 2026, per the EPL Index.

“Every player dreams of playing at a high level in Europe,” Dell told ESPN.

“I dream of playing for a club like Manchester City, which for me is the best club in the world. But I know things will happen naturally.”

The 5ft 9in forward added that he wants to first win trophies and become an idol at Bahia before leaping to Europe.

