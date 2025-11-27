Donald Trump warned that World Cup matches could be moved if US host cities cannot guarantee safety

His comments resurfaced after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in what he called an “act of terror”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed security is the top priority but did not rule out relocating games

Donald Trump had already voiced unease about several American cities hosting matches for next summer’s World Cup before the shocking shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. heightened national security concerns.

The incident, which unfolded just a short distance, roughly two blocks, from the White House, saw two soldiers critically wounded in what Trump later condemned as “an act of terror.”

The US President has expressed security concerns about holding World Cup matches in some American cities.

A third National Guard member managed to subdue and detain the suspect quickly, prompting Trump to vow that the perpetrator would face “the steepest possible price” for the attack.

The violent episode has intensified anxieties surrounding the United States’ ability to safely welcome millions of fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sixteen host cities across North America, eleven of them in the United States, are set to stage matches throughout the summer.

Yet Trump had already raised alarms earlier this month, warning that certain U.S. host cities might not be suitable venues if safety risks became evident.

“The governors are going to have to behave. The mayors are going to have to behave,” Trump cautioned via Sport Bible. “If we think there’s going to be any sign of any trouble, I would ask Gianni to move that to a different city. We have a lot of cities that would love to have it, No. 1, and we’ll do it very safely.”

Among the locations he singled out was Los Angeles, which is scheduled to host matches at the 70,000-seat Los Angeles Stadium.

Trump argued that the city’s crime levels and recent struggles with natural disasters made it a point of concern.

“In the case of California, you have a problem. You have high crime and you have a place that just suffered great fires and everything else, and they didn’t do a very good job,” he said.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photo: Paul Ellis.

Even so, Donald Trump insisted he was not opposed to Los Angeles hosting matches, provided additional security support was welcomed.

“I love Los Angeles,” he added. “If they want help during this, I would love to send in the National Guard or whoever is necessary to help them. I want it to be great. I’d love it to be in Los Angeles. It’s a natural for Los Angeles.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has grown increasingly aligned with Trump on World Cup matters, echoed the need for heightened vigilance without confirming whether matches would be relocated. “Safety and security is the No. 1 priority for a successful World Cup,”

Infantino emphasised. He noted that fans worldwide still trust the United States to deliver a secure tournament but acknowledged that ongoing evaluations remain essential.

“We are working together. We have a task force for this, and we must ensure that all fans—whether traveling from abroad or already here—experience a celebration of unity and sport.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, marking the first time three countries have jointly staged the event.

