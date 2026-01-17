Antoine Semenyo should have joined Manchester United instead of moving to Man City, according to former England midfielder Paul Scholes

The United legend argued that City “do not need” the Ghanaian forward, suggesting the £62.5 million move could risk turning Semenyo into just another player

Semenyo, despite Scholes' statements, has made an immediate impact for the Cityzens, contributing directly to three goals in his first two appearances

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has stirred debate after sharing his thoughts on Antoine Semenyo’s high-profile switch to Manchester City, arguing the Ghanaian forward would have thrived more at Old Trafford.

In his view, United allowed a player perfectly suited to their attacking needs to slip through their fingers.

Why Semenyo should have joined Man United

Scholes delivered his verdict while speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, where he highlighted Semenyo’s pace, strength and ability to operate across the frontline.

Those traits, he argued, have been missing from United’s attack in recent seasons. The former midfielder was blunt in his assessment of City’s decision, claiming the forward was not a priority for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“They don’t need him. He doesn’t seem like a Man City style of player to me, do you know what I mean?” Scholes said, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s all about pace and power, he hasn’t got the guile and the little intricate stuff that you expect at Man City like they’ve had with David Silva or Phil Foden. He doesn’t seem that type of player. But you’d still love to have him, I wish we had him. He would be more suited to us.”

Scholes went further by drawing comparisons with Jack Grealish, suggesting Semenyo could face similar challenges adapting to life in a squad packed with established stars.

He explained that Bournemouth allowed the Ghanaian to play as the focal point, a role that may not exist at City.

“He’s been like a big fish in a small pond at Bournemouth, now he’s just a normal player at Man City. It’s a bit like what happened with Jack Grealish, who was unbelievable at Aston Villa, he was the talisman there like Semenyo was at Bournemouth.”

The former England international also questioned City’s transfer priorities, insisting other areas required attention.

“Now it’s going to be a little bit different for him. When you look at Man City they need a centre half and a right back rather than another attacker.”

Analysing Semenyo's performance amid Scholes' criticism

Despite the scepticism, Semenyo has wasted little time making his mark in blue.

He has found the net in each of his first two outings, settling quickly into Guardiola’s setup.

According to Transfermarkt, his season figures now stand at 12 goals and four assists from 23 appearances across competitions.

Fate adds extra spice to the conversation, with City set to face United at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Per StatMuse, Semenyo already boasts three goals in four Premier League meetings with the Red Devils, a record that ensures his return to Old Trafford will attract intense attention.

Semenyo's Man City move attracts new prophecy

