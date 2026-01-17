Zinedine Zidane revealed an unwritten Real Madrid rule, suggesting a manager’s success depends on earning the full backing and approval of the dressing room

Alonso’s short-lived spell ended amid reported player unrest, with claims of tensions over tactics and strained relationships with senior squad members

Rumours of a fallout with Jude Bellingham were firmly denied, with the England star publicly dismissing the reports as false and damaging

Zinedine Zidane has weighed in on Xabi Alonso’s abrupt exit from Real Madrid, lifting the lid on a secret club rule.

Alonso left his position as Real Madrid head coach after just seven months in charge, stepping down only a day after the club suffered a heavy defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Zidane Opens Up on Internal Madrid Rule That Forced Xabi Alonso’s Exit

Source: Getty Images

Despite the recency of his departure, Alonso has already emerged as a leading candidate for a Premier League role.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, with the club also said to have identified a dream signing for the summer.

Zidane himself had been linked with a potential return, having previously enjoyed two highly successful spells in charge.

Given his legendary status at the club, Zidane was asked about Alonso’s departure and, in responding, appeared to reveal a key internal dynamic at Real Madrid.

Zidane reveals secret Real Madrid rule

He suggested that players ultimately hold significant influence and that a coach’s survival depends heavily on the dressing room buying into their methods and personality.

Zidane’s remarks come amid reports that Alonso had fallen out with several senior players prior to his exit. Speaking on Hamidou Msaidie’s YouTube channel, Zidane explained:

“At Real Madrid, we were at the players’ disposal. For me, that’s what makes a team strong; you’re there for the players. If you haven’t understood that, you can’t last in this profession.

“We’re there to support them; you have to show them you’re there for them,” he added. “For the dressing room to accept what you want to implement, they have to like you. If the players don’t agree with everything they’re given—the training, all of that—something will always be missing. With us, I think they really enjoyed it on every level.”

According to reports, Alonso’s downfall was accelerated after he accused players of behaving as if they were in a “nursery” during a heated rant.

Spanish outlet Marca claimed that members of the squad became increasingly uncomfortable with the level of tactical demands he was placing on them.

Reports in Spain also alleged that Alonso had a falling-out with Jude Bellingham. However, the England international strongly dismissed those claims, publicly hitting back at the rumours.

Writing on his app, Bellingham said:

“Until now, I’ve let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly… what a load of sh*t.

“Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’. Do not believe everything you read. Every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy.”

Source: YEN.com.gh