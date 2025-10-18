Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia remains eligible to represent Ghana, even after playing once for Belgium

A Ghanaian football administrator tells YEN.com.gh that if Otto Addo should consider whether Lavia is capable of strengthening the Black Stars

With his reported Ghanaian background, technical quality, and composure in midfield, Lavia could provide Ghana with the creativity and depth needed

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia remains eligible to represent the Ghana Black Stars, despite having already featured for Belgium.

Reportedly, the 21-year-old, who was born in Brussels to a Ghanaian father and Congolese mother, has made only one senior appearance for the Belgian national team, meaning he can still switch his international allegiance under FIFA’s eligibility rules.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, born to a Ghanaian father, remains eligible to represent the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Chelsea FC

According to FIFA’s regulations, a player who has made fewer than three competitive senior appearances before the age of 21 is still permitted to change nationality if they meet the heritage requirement.

In Lavia’s case, his alleged Ghanaian roots make him fully qualified to don the Black Stars jersey if he chooses to, as cited by Wikipedia.

Ghanaian backs Romeo Lavia's Ghana switch

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football administrator Joseph Manu shared his thoughts on the possibility of bringing Lavia into the national team setup.

Manu believes that if Black Stars coach Otto Addo sees value in the midfielder, there is no reason not to reach out.

“If Otto Addo thinks Romeo Lavia can help Ghana at the World Cup, why not call him? He’s a talented player with great potential, and he still has a Ghanaian connection. Sometimes these decisions are about timing and approach,” Manu said.

Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton in 2023, has endured a difficult spell with injuries but remains one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders. According to Soccerbase, he featured in just two games this season for the Blues.

Pictured: Chelsea's Romeo Lavia

Known for his composure, passing accuracy, and tactical intelligence, he could offer Ghana the depth and creativity they need in midfield ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Manu also emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships with players of Ghanaian descent born abroad.

''We must show these players that Ghana values them. When they feel wanted and see a clear plan for their role, it becomes easier for them to choose us over other countries.”

If Ghana were to pursue Lavia, it would mirror similar efforts made to secure players like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semenyo, all of whom switched allegiances to represent Ghana at the international level.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Otto Addo and his technical team may yet explore this option, and for many Ghanaian fans, seeing Romeo Lavia in the Black Stars midfield would be a welcome boost.

Eddie Nketia is ready to play for Ghana

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that former Arsenal and now Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah said he is ready to switch allegiance to represent the Black Stars.

Otto Addo has previously revealed that he and his technical team have been actively reaching out to several players of Ghanaian descent since 2021, in an effort to convince them to represent the Black Stars. Among those reportedly approached was Nketiah, who has long been on Ghana’s radar.

