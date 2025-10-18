Antoine Semenyo has earned high praise from former England forward Gabby Agbonlahor following his explosive start

Agbonlahor boldly claimed that the Ghanaian winger is performing better than Jeremy Doku and several other EPL wide men

The Black Stars forward has been pivotal for Bournemouth, directly contributing to 81.8% of the team’s goals this season

Gabriel Agbonlahor has showered glowing praise on Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo, boldly claiming the AFC Bournemouth attacker is better than most wide players in the Premier League.

Semenyo has been in sensational form this season, inspiring Bournemouth to their best-ever start in the English top flight.

Analysing Semenyo's performance this season

The 25-year-old has directly contributed to nine goals — six strikes and three assists, per StatMuse — trailing only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who has ten goal involvements.

His red-hot start has not gone unnoticed, with top clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly monitoring him closely. Bournemouth, however, are said to value their prized asset at more than £75 million.

Semenyo’s impact has been undeniable. On the opening day at Anfield, he twice dragged his side level against Liverpool despite enduring racist abuse from a section of the crowd before eventually losing 4-2.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his teammate after scoring against Liverpool on August 15, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

He later netted a late winner against Brighton from the spot, followed by a superb free-kick to earn a point at Leeds.

Before the international break, the Ghanaian winger produced a dazzling performance against Fulham, scoring twice — one a stunning solo goal reminiscent of Lionel Messi — and providing an assist as the Cherries fought back to claim victory.

Agbonlahor praises Semenyo, sparks debate

Impressed by his consistency and directness, Agbonlahor argued on talkSPORT that Semenyo’s current form puts him above several established wingers in England’s top division.

“I look at the league table, and name me a team he doesn't start for on that left-hand side. Name one,” the former Aston Villa captain said.

He went further, insisting that while flashy players like Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze attract more attention, Semenyo’s efficiency and end product make him a more complete player.

“He's better than [Man City’s Jérémy] Doku. He starts for Arsenal if [Eberechi] Eze plays in that number 10 position. [He’s] Better than [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Leandro] Trossard. Better than [Cody] Gakpo [at Liverpool]. Starts for Spurs.”

His remarks quickly ignited debate online, with fans split over the assessment.

@neXTon2468 pushed back:

“Semenyo is not better than Jeremy Doku. What’s Gabby smoking?”

@aproko_Xparte responded in agreement:

“Proper baller. Anyone who has him has gold.”

@samad_tunji sided with Agbonlahor:

“With all their performances so far this season... He was right.”

@TFootballMind ended with a forecast:

“Semenyo should be playing for Chelsea next season.”

As the discussion continues, Semenyo remains focused on the pitch.

The Ghanaian forward will look to extend his remarkable run when Bournemouth travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 18.

The fixture is expected to draw Ghanaian attention, as he could come up against Eddie Nketiah, who has recently expressed interest in representing the Black Stars.

