Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia remains eligible to represent Ghana, despite having made a single appearance for Belgium

The 21-year-old also qualifies to play for another African country, DR Congo, through his mother

However, a Ghanaian football administrator has told YEN.com.gh that Otto Addo should not consider calling up Lavia because of his recurring injury problems

Chelsea appear to have weighed in on the ongoing debate over which country Romeo Lavia will represent ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Lavia was born in Brussels to a Ghanaian father and a Congolese mother. He has made only one senior appearance for the Belgian national team

Romeo Lavia remains eligible to represent the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This means the 21-year-old remains eligible to switch international allegiance and play for either Ghana or DR Congo under FIFA’s nationality rules.

According to FIFA regulations, any player who has made fewer than three competitive senior appearances before the age of 21 can still change nationality, provided they meet the heritage criteria.

In Lavia’s case, his Ghanaian background makes him fully eligible to represent the Black Stars should he decide to do so.

Chelsea settle Lavia's international career?

However, amid mounting speculation over his international future and the growing three-way tug-of-war among Belgium, Ghana, and DR Congo, Chelsea may have dropped a major hint.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the FIFA Club World Cup champions uploaded two photos of Lavia inside what appeared to be their dressing room, accompanied by the Belgium flag and a fist emoji.

The post strongly suggests that Lavia intends to continue his international career with Belgium.

See Chelsea's post below:

In 2019, Romeo Lavia featured once for Belgium’s U15 team and once for the U16s, where he found the back of the net.

On March 17, 2023, he earned his first senior call-up from Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden and a friendly versus Germany.

Lavia made his senior debut on March 28, coming on as a substitute in Belgium’s 3–2 victory over Germany.

Football administrator questions calls for Romeo Lavia

Meanwhile, Kof City FC Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Amoah, has expressed his reservations about the idea of Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia switching allegiance to play for Ghana, citing the player’s persistent injury struggles as a major concern.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Amoah acknowledged Lavia’s quality but insisted that Ghana needs fully fit and available players, not those who spend more time on the sidelines.

“Romeo Lavia is a very talented footballer, there’s no doubt about that,” Amoah said. “If he’s fit, he walks straight into Ghana’s starting eleven. But the reality is, he’s hardly fit. Since joining Chelsea, he’s spent more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.”

The Kof City FC official drew comparisons to other Ghanaian players who have battled with fitness issues, saying the national team cannot afford to add another injury-prone player to its ranks.

The Black Stars of Ghana celebrate after qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

“We already have players like Majeed Ashimeru and Daniel Kofi Kyereh who struggle to stay fit,” Amoah added. “We don’t need to repeat that situation. The Black Stars need players who are ready, strong, and consistent, not those we’re constantly waiting to recover.”

Amoah concluded by reiterating that while he admires Lavia’s potential, Ghana’s focus should be on players who are playing regularly and contributing to their clubs.

“If Lavia proves his fitness and plays consistently at the top level, then yes, he’d be a fantastic addition,” he noted. “But for now, Ghana must prioritise players who are fit and in form. Talent alone isn’t enough for the national team.”

Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton in 2023, has endured a difficult spell with injuries but remains one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders.

According to Soccerbase, he featured in just two games this season for the Blues.

Football official backs Romeo Lavia's Ghana switch

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian football administrator Joseph Manu shared his thoughts on the possibility of bringing Lavia into the national team setup.

Manu believes that if Black Stars coach Otto Addo sees value in the midfielder, there is no reason not to reach out.

