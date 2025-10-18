Antoine Semenyo lit up the Premier League once again as AFC Bournemouth battled to an entertaining draw against Crystal Palace

The Ghanaian forward produced a decent display, earning glowing praise from the English media for his energy and creativity

Semenyo and his Bournemouth teammates will now shift focus to their next Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest

Antoine Semenyo once again proved why he has become one of Bournemouth’s most influential players this season, turning in another electric performance in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, October 18.

Though the Ghanaian forward did not get on the scoresheet, his tireless effort and direct involvement in one of the Cherries’ goals stood out in what turned out to be a pulsating Premier League contest.

Antoine Semenyo Earns Praise: English Media Reflects on His Display Against Crystal Palace

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo started brightly, taking on defenders with confidence and purpose.

Even after picking up an early yellow card, he remained composed and determined, embodying the fighting spirit of Andoni Iraola’s side.

His speed, strength, and ball control constantly troubled the Palace backline, led by Marc Guehi.

The breakthrough came through Eli Junior Kroupi, but it was Semenyo’s brilliance that made the second goal possible.

He glided past his marker on the left flank and delivered a dangerous cross that took a deflection before landing at Kroupi’s feet, allowing the youngster to slot home from close range.

Watch the video of Semenyo's contribution:

Despite Bournemouth’s dominance in the first half, the hosts clawed their way back after the break.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a sensational hat-trick, including a last-minute penalty, to deny the visitors a well-deserved victory.

The result meant Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to seven league matches, a testament to the team’s growing confidence and attacking flair.

How English media reacted to Semenyo's display

Semenyo’s performance did not go unnoticed. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was effusive in his praise, hailing the Ghanaian for his impact on the game.

"It's all about Antoine Semenyo, what a player this kid is, like a Rolls-Royce moving down the outside," Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

Watch the video:

Luke Power of the Daily Mail, reporting live from Selhurst Park, also commended the forward’s dynamism and involvement in Bournemouth’s attacking play.

“Semenyo was instrumental in the build-up, leaving Chris Richards in the dust before crossing, and Kroupi volleyed home after Marc Guehi spooned his clearance,” Power wrote.

Although he neither scored nor assisted, Semenyo earned solid match ratings — 6.8 from Sofascore and 6.5 from Flashscore — further highlighting his consistency.

According to Transfermarkt, he now boasts nine goal involvements this season, with six goals and three assists in the Premier League.

The Ghana international, who was praised by Gabby Agbonlahor, will now turn his attention to Bournemouth’s upcoming home fixture against Nottingham Forest on October 26, where he will be eager to inspire the Cherries to victory and close the month on a high note.

Semenyo bags top prize in EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo was crowned the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for September 2025, following his sensational form for Bournemouth.

The Black Stars forward outshone some of the league’s biggest names to claim the honour, thanks to a series of explosive performances that spearheaded the Cherries’ attack.

