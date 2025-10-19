The club celebrated Steve Mandanda’s retirement at the Stade Vélodrome, marking his record 613 appearances

Former captain Mamadou Niang and defender Leonardo Balerdi praised Mandanda’s leadership and professionalism

The 38-year-old, a 2018 World Cup winner and one-time Ligue 1 champion, retires as one of France’s most respected goalkeepers

French football legend Steve Mandanda has received a touching tribute from his former teammates Mamadou Niang and Leonardo Balerdi, following his recent announcement to retire from professional football.

The ceremony, held at the Stade Vélodrome, celebrated Mandanda’s incredible contribution to Olympique de Marseille, where he made 613 official appearances, the most by any player in the club’s illustrious history.

In all Mandanda made 797 appearances for Marseille, Le Havre, Crystal Palace, and Rennes.

The event brought together past and present Marseille players, club officials, and supporters who hailed the veteran shot-stopper for his loyalty, leadership, and consistency across nearly two decades.

Mandanda, affectionately called “Il Fenomeno” by fans, first joined the club in 2007 from Le Havre, becoming an undisputed starter and one of the most respected captains in French football, as noted by Outlook India.

Mamadou Niang, who played alongside Mandanda during Marseille's golden era between 2007 and 2010, praised the goalkeeper for his discipline and determination.

“Steve was more than just a captain; he was our anchor. His calmness and professionalism inspired everyone around him,” Niang said.

Current defender Leonardo Balerdi also honoured the veteran, calling him “a living example for every young player who dreams of greatness.”

Mandanda: Marseille’s everlasting goalkeeper

Throughout his career, Mandanda won one Ligue 1 title (2010), three Coupe de la Ligue trophies, and two Trophée des Champions, as cited by beIN Sports. His influence extended far beyond silverware; he embodied Marseille’s fighting spirit, often producing heroic saves in key matches that solidified his place in club folklore.

Mandanda also enjoyed an impressive international career, earning 35 caps for France, and was part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning squad in Russia. Though mostly serving as a backup to Hugo Lloris, his leadership within the squad was widely recognised by teammates and coaches alike.

After leaving Marseille in 2022 for Stade Rennais, Mandanda continued to perform at a high level, further cementing his reputation as one of Ligue 1’s most reliable goalkeepers. His retirement at 38 years old marks the end of an era not just for Marseille, but for French football as a whole.

As tributes poured in across social media, fans expressed their gratitude with emotional messages and highlights of his iconic saves.

“Legend forever! No one will ever wear the Marseille gloves like you did. 613 games and pure loyalty — thank you, Captain.” — Romain Dupont

“From Le Havre to Marseille, you showed class, courage, and consistency. You are Marseille’s heartbeat, Mandanda.” — Aïcha Benali

“End of an era. My childhood hero is retiring. The Vélodrome will never feel the same again.” — Lucas Mendy

