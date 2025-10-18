Ghana-eligible defender Josh Acheampong delivered an impressive performance in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, the talented youngster has been part of the West London club since the age of eight

His standout display has generated a buzz online, with one person commenting, “He needs to be invited ASAP”

Josh Acheampong has etched his name in Premier League history after netting his first-ever goal for Chelsea.

The 19-year-old defender’s memorable goal came in his side’s league clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 18, marking a major milestone in his blossoming career.

Ghana Eligible Defender Josh Acheampong Scores First Premier League Goal, Fans Applaud

Acheampong scores first senior goal; fans applaud

Acheampong, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, connected brilliantly with a precise Pedro Neto cross to open the scoring just four minutes into the second half.

His finish not only handed the Blues the lead but also capped a proud moment for the teenager, who has steadily risen through Chelsea’s youth system since joining the club at the age of eight.

The goal, celebrated with unrestrained joy at Stamford Bridge, quickly set social media abuzz.

Ghanaian football fans were particularly thrilled, viewing Acheampong’s progress as another potential boost for the Black Stars. YEN.com.gh captured some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter).

@faithappoh wrote:

“He’s been playing well. Wish he’d play for Ghana.”

@BigE22059 added:

“Potential Ghana boy.”

@amoasi_ekow was full of praise:

“I carefully watched Josh Acheampong against Liverpool, and I just couldn’t believe his performance. Against Forest, he has been superb, and there is no doubt that he has a bright future. Big game player!”

@pastor_mensah demanded:

“Otto Addo should call him to Black Stars.”

@kay_AntwiGh echoed similar sentiments:

“He needs to be invited ASAP.”

Acheampong made his first senior start for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League back in December 2024, according to the club's website.

While opportunities in the first team have been limited, his performance and goal against Nottingham Forest could see him become a regular under Enzo Maresca.

Is Acheampong eligible to play for Ghana?

Despite representing England at the youth level, the talented youngster remains eligible to play for Ghana, as he has yet to feature for the Three Lions at the senior level.

His eligibility has reignited hopes among Ghanaian supporters that he might follow in the footsteps of fellow Chelsea academy graduate Tariq Lamptey, who switched allegiance to Ghana before the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup adds another layer of intrigue to his international future.

Ghana Eligible Defender Josh Acheampong Scores First Premier League Goal, Fans Applaud

Acheampong could be tempted by the opportunity to represent his ancestral homeland on the world stage.

However, Ghanaian fans remain cautious, given past experiences with players like Danny Welbeck, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Eddie Nketiah — all of whom initially opted for England, though Nketiah has recently expressed interest in playing for Ghana.

As Acheampong continues his steady rise, the question now lingers: will he follow the Lamptey route or choose to stay on England’s path?

Whatever his decision, the young defender’s story is fast becoming one to watch — both in London and Accra.

Acheampong extends Chelsea stay

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Josh Acheampong had signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

The 19-year-old defender committed his future to the London club by penning a five-year deal, which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

