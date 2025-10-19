Liverpool supporters voiced growing concern over the form of one player in the disappointing defeat to Manchester United

The defeat marked Liverpool’s fourth consecutive loss, their worst run since Arne Slot replaced Jürgen Klopp

Despite a late equaliser from Cody Gakpo, Harry Maguire’s 84th-minute header sealed victory for the Red Devils at Anfield

Liverpool fans were left worried about one player following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men entered the derby on the back of three consecutive losses across all competitions.

Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by Liverpool FC.

And Manchester United struck first inside 90 seconds, as Bryan Mbeumo punished a defensive lapse from Virgil van Dijk to slot the ball into the bottom corner, per Sports Mole.

The Cameroonian’s goal came amid controversy, as Alexis Mac Allister lay on the turf with a head injury, ironically caused by teammate Virgil van Dijk, while Ruben Amorim’s side ruthlessly pressed forward to score.

Liverpool equalised with 15 minutes left through Cody Gakpo and appeared ready to mount a late comeback.

By then, Arne Slot had thrown on a flurry of attacking options in search of victory, but in a dramatic late twist, Harry Maguire rose majestically to meet Bruno Fernandes’ cross and nodded home a stunning 84th-minute winner past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Manchester United held firm through eight tense minutes of stoppage time before erupting in celebration, closing the gap to just two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, with Slot’s men now fourth and Amorim’s resurgent Red Devils climbing to ninth.

The victory for the Red Devils could mark a defining day in Ruben Amorim’s tenure as Manchester United manager.

The result plunged Liverpool into further despair, as fans were left to digest a fourth straight defeat, their worst run of form since Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp last year.

Adding to their frustrations, Mohamed Salah squandered a crucial chance just moments before Cody Gakpo’s equaliser and has now gone four matches without registering a goal or an assist, a rare drought for the Reds’ talisman.

With Liverpool 2-1 down in the closing stages, the Egyptian was substituted in place of Jeremie Frimpong.

Speaking on commentary for Sky Sports, Gary Neville said:

"Maybe it's gone slightly unnoticed, but it tells you what Arne Slot thought of Mo Salah's performance for him to take him off when Liverpool need a goal."

Pictured: Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah. Photo: Michael Regan.

Football fans slam Salah display

And football fans took to social media to share similar opinion to the Manchester United legend, with @SelecaoTalk writing:

"Salah has to be the worst ‘great’ player that’s ever played the beautiful game,"

@_LFCLOYAL_ added:

"Can we please address the elephant in the room that is Mo Salah? He’s been our worst player this season, he’s offered us absolutely nothing."

@pythaginboots posted:

"Not sure Salah was that bad today but I think the bigger issue is that he now looks ‘mortal’ and is coming down from having reached immortal levels."

Another fan said:

"Salah is starting to wind me up now."

A fifth added:

"Salah has to either score or pass to Wirtz [for his late chance]. He does neither."

And a sixth wrote:

"Salah this is painful to watch."

