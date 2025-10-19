Antoine Semenyo shared a warm moment with Eddie Nketiah after Bournemouth’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace

Nketiah recently expressed his readiness to represent Ghana after previously turning down the opportunity

Their post-match embrace has since sparked conversations online, with many reading different meanings into the gesture

Antoine Semenyo has publicly shown support for Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah, who is reportedly weighing a decision to represent Ghana at the international level.

The two forwards shared a warm and emotional exchange after Bournemouth’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, October 18.

Antoine Semenyo shares a heartfelt moment with Eddie Nketiah after Bournemouth's 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace. Photo credit: Richard Pelham/Getty, @SportyFM_/X and Tom Dulat/Getty.

Semenyo and Nketiah share heartfelt moment

The pair were seen deep in conversation after their sides shared the spoils, covering their mouths as they spoke before embracing with smiles and laughter.

The moment quickly went viral, sparking intrigue among Ghanaians who interpreted it as a sign of encouragement from Semenyo for Nketiah to finally don the Black Stars jersey.

Below is the photo of Semenyo and Nketiah:

Semenyo, who was named the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for September, appeared genuinely delighted as he shared the post-match moment with Nketiah, whose potential nationality switch has been one of the most discussed topics in Ghanaian football circles.

The meeting came just days after the Black Stars sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fans divided over the possibility of Nketiah switching his allegiance to the birth country of his parents after earlier rejections.

Nonetheless, with the latest photo of the former Arsenal star sharing a moment with Semenyo popping up, fans have had their say. On X (formerly Twitter), Ghanaians couldn’t hold back their reactions.

@ikeloh9521711 joked:

"Semenyo to Nketiah: whether rain or shine, you will play for Ghana in the World Cup, so no worries!"

@2pac_daniels wrote:

"Come and join us to World Cup."

@vickiiaang added:

"Semenyo convincing Nketiah to join Ghana Black Stars for the World Cup."

@Tina_RM5 teased:

"Eddie Nketiah thinks he is smart. He Dey do self put put to Semenyo, he thinks Ghana will call him."

@Wilf_Mandela concluded:

"Saw Semenyo and Nketiah have a chat. A little mermaid told me it was about the World Cup."

Semenyo stars, Nketiah denied in EPL thriller

The game itself lived up to the hype. Bournemouth started strongly, taking the lead just seven minutes in through teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to BBC Sport.

The youngster doubled the advantage soon after when Semenyo broke free down the left and drove a dangerous ball across goal that deflected into Kroupi’s path for a simple finish.

Antoine Semenyo skips past Chris Richards of Crystal Palace during Bournemouth's 3-3 draw with the Eagles on October 18, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Palace, however, came to life after the break. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice within five minutes to draw the hosts level, both goals assisted by the lively Daniel Munoz.

Bournemouth restored their lead through Ryan Christie, but Mateta completed his hat-trick with a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point for the Eagles, as cited by Sky Sports.

Watch highlights of Semenyo's display vs Palace:

Although neither Nketiah nor Semenyo found the net, both showcased glimpses of their quality in what was a thrilling Premier League contest.

The Black Stars forward will now turn his attention to Bournemouth’s next league match against Nottingham Forest on October 26, while Nketiah and Palace head to North London to face Arsenal.

English media reacts to Semenyo's performance

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the reactions from the English media following Antoine Semenyo’s impressive display against Crystal Palace.

Despite not registering a goal or assist, the Ghanaian forward earned strong match ratings and widespread praise for his all-round performance.

