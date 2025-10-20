Jurgen Klopp hints at a potential return to Liverpool, keeping fans excited about a sensational Anfield comeback

Despite thriving in his Red Bull role, Klopp hasn’t ruled out stepping back into the managerial spotlight, leaving the door open to Liverpool

Klopp remains focused on his current project but admits he could reconsider coaching in the future

Jurgen Klopp has left the football world buzzing after suggesting that a return to Liverpool could one day be on the cards.

While Klopp currently thrives in his role with Red Bull, he hasn’t ruled out the idea of returning to Anfield, even if coaching isn’t something he misses right now.

The charismatic German, who famously led the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory, admitted: “It’s possible.”

Klopp ended his nine-year tenure at Liverpool in the summer of 2024, passing the reins to Arne Slot. By then, he had firmly established Liverpool as a force in domestic and European football, as cited by Coches' Voice.

The 58-year-old cited exhaustion as a major factor behind his decision to step down, having devoted every ounce of energy to his managerial roles at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.

Since leaving, Klopp has spent over a year recharging, finding fulfillment in his position as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull. The role offers a less intense schedule, more family time, and the chance to remain deeply involved in football, without the pressures of the touchline. Yet, he has no immediate plans to dive into another managerial role.

Could Jurgen Klopp return to Liverpool?

Despite not missing the day-to-day grind of being a top-flight manager, Klopp hasn’t entirely closed the door on a coaching comeback. He’s made it clear that he wouldn’t manage another Premier League club out of respect for Liverpool, but he’s open to the idea of a sensational return to Merseyside in the future.

Speaking on the Diary of CEO podcast, as noted by GOAL, Klopp reflected on his future, emphasizing that he will not coach another team in England, which leaves a return to Liverpool theoretically possible.

Watch Klopp speak about a potential return to Anfield in the video below.

He expressed contentment with his current role and explained that he does not miss coaching in the traditional sense, although he remains involved in football in a different capacity.

As such, he does not miss the long hours in the rain, the relentless press conferences, the numerous weekly interviews, or the constant presence in the dressing room, where he spent time over 1,080 games.

He also added that the dressing room is not a place he wishes to be permanently, noting its unpleasant nature. Looking ahead, Klopp acknowledged that there might be possibilities in the future, and although he is 58, he could make a decision about coaching in a few years.

Klopp’s words leave fans dreaming of a possible return to Anfield, even as he enjoys a more relaxed and rewarding chapter away from the daily pressures of elite management.

To provide context, reigning champions Liverpool were defeated at Anfield by sworn rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, their fourth successive loss in all competitions. This drop in form has led to several Liverpool fans asking all the hard questions, with some pondering whether it is time club owners to try to bring Jurgen Klopp back.

For now, the 'saviour' Klopp remains fully committed to a project he loves, stressing that he would only consider returning to coaching if he could devote himself to it completely.

Klopp could replace Mourinho at Benfica

