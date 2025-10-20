Bolivian League Match Descends Into Chaos as Seven Players Sent Off, video
- Seven red cards, eight yellows, and a stormy pitch, chaos reigned in Bolivia’s top flight
- A fierce first-half brawl turned a football match into a war of nerves and tempers in one of the world's most chaotic matches ever
- Fans were left stunned as nine players faced off against eight in a rain-soaked thriller
The Bolivian First Division witnessed one of the wildest and most chaotic games of the season on Saturday, October 18, as Club Blooming hosted Bolívar in a dramatic clash filled with red cards, tension, and controversy.
What started as a highly anticipated fixture between two top teams quickly spiraled into madness at the Estadio Ramón Aguilera.
Played under heavy rain and on a pitch covered with puddles, tempers flared early, setting the tone for an unpredictable afternoon. Just before halftime, Blooming’s goalkeeper brought down a Bolívar striker inside the box in a reckless challenge that sparked a massive on-field confrontation.
Referee Jordy Aleman had a nightmare trying to control the situation. In a flurry of decisions, he brandished five red cards before halftime, three to Bolívar and two to Blooming, reducing the match to nine versus eight players, as noted by So Foot.
Despite being shorthanded, Blooming managed to hold onto a 1-0 lead going into the break.
But the chaos didn’t stop there. Bolívar fought back with determination in the second half, equalizing to make it 1-1. Moments later, Blooming’s Etchebarne (54’) and Duran (60’) were both sent off after reckless challenges, leaving the home side with only six players. Bolívar took full advantage of their numerical superiority, pressing hard and eventually snatching a dramatic 2-1 win in stoppage time.
Meanwhile, the victory kept Bolívar in third place, just nine points behind league leaders Always Ready, while Blooming were left counting their losses, both in points and in available players for upcoming matches.
To add to the absurdity, eight yellow cards were also shown, bringing the total number of bookings to an incredible 15, as seen on Flashscore.
The chaotic encounter quickly set social media ablaze, with fans across Bolivia and beyond sharing disbelief and humour in equal measure.
Watch highlights of the chaotic match below.
Fans’ reactions to Club Blooming-Bolivar match
The game became one of the most talked-about moments of the Bolivian football weekend, sparking strong reactions from supporters on both sides. Many called it “pure madness,” while others saw it as “a great advert for chaos, not football.”
“This looked more like a boxing match than a football game. I’ve never seen so many red cards in my life,” - Carlos Mendez.
“Bolívar showed real strength to keep calm and win, but the referee completely lost control. It was embarrassing.” - Mhama Yaw
“Seven red cards, eight yellows, puddles everywhere — that’s not a match, that’s survival,” - Diego Lopi
“Both teams should be ashamed. Football should be about skill and sportsmanship, not fights and fouls.” - Maria Fan
While Bolívar celebrated a dramatic and hard-earned victory, the chaotic scenes at the Estadio Ramón Aguilera will go down as one of the most infamous matches in Bolivian football, a game remembered more for its mayhem than for its goals.
Robert Sanchez's red card against Manchester United
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez being shown a red card during a tense Premier League clash against Manchester United.
The Spanish shot-stopper’s dismissal sparked debate among fans and pundits, with many questioning the referee’s decision and its impact on the game.
