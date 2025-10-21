Atletico Madrid have lodged an official complaint with UEFA following an issue that occurred during their training session at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

The Spanish side trained at the north London venue on Monday evening ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday

Reports suggest the team were left both ‘surprised’ and ‘angered’ by the situation they encountered upon arrival

Atletico Madrid have reportedly lodged an official complaint against Arsenal ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League encounter.

Diego Simeone’s side is set to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in a highly anticipated Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico Madrid take action ahead of their clash with Arsenal. Photo: Harry Murphy/David Price.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners will be aiming to maintain their perfect record in the competition, having already defeated Athletic Club and Olympiacos in their opening fixtures.

Currently sitting fifth in the league-phase standings, Arsenal trails Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich only on goal difference, a position that would still guarantee them a direct spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be looking to claim their first win in England this season after losing to Liverpool at Anfield in their opening match.

Simeone’s men have yet to win at the Emirates, having drawn 1-1 in the 2017-18 Europa League semi-final, before defeating Arsenal 1-0 in the return leg en route to lifting the trophy against Marseille.

Atletico file complaint against Arsenal

Ahead of this latest encounter, reports emerged that Atletico Madrid have filed a complaint against Arsenal.

According to The Sun, Atletico Madrid lodged a complaint with UEFA after being left without hot water for showers at the Emirates Stadium.

Spanish outlet MARCA reported that the Spanish club were “furious, surprised, and confused” that such an issue could occur in a modern stadium like Arsenal’s.

It is believed that Atletico notified Arsenal of the problem around 6:45 p.m., shortly after beginning their training session.

Although the session was scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m., players returned to the dressing room at 7:15 p.m. to discover the issue still unresolved.

The Sun added that hot water was restored by 7:25 p.m., but by then, Simeone’s squad had already decided to board the team bus and shower back at their hotel instead.

In response, Arsenal issued an apology to Atletico, explaining that the problem was unprecedented and had never occurred before at the stadium.

Atletico's players had no hot water following their training session at the Emirates. Photo: Henry Nicholls.

Source: Getty Images

Few managers have caused Premier League teams as much frustration as Diego Simeone.

His Atletico Madrid sides are renowned for their organisation, efficiency, and devastating counterattacks, qualities that have earned him a remarkable record against English opposition.

In 12 encounters with Premier League clubs, Simeone has suffered only two defeats, conceding less than one goal per game in that span.

It’s a record that commands respect , and ensures Arsenal will approach Tuesday night’s clash with caution and focus.

