Brandon Thomas-Asante is proving unstoppable in the English Championship.

The Ghanaian striker has reached double figures for goal contributions this season, becoming one of Coventry City’s most influential players under Frank Lampard this campaign.

Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrates after scoring against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on October 21, 2025. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante hits 11 goal contributions

The 26-year-old’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. Over the weekend, he stunned fans with a sublime finish in Coventry’s 2-0 victory over Blackburn.

Barely three days later, he was back at it again, bagging a brace in a hard-fought league encounter against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Thomas-Asante reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box following a corner and fired home confidently on the half-hour mark.

As if that was not enough, he doubled his tally and that of the Sky Blues when he was put through on goal by Ellis Simms before tucking home from close range 11 minutes after recess, as noted by CoventryLive.

That strike pushed his total to eight goals and three assists in 11 matches, according to Transfermarkt — a return that highlights his consistency and sharp instincts in front of goal.

Thomas-Asante driving Coventry’s promotion dream

Since joining the Sky Blues in 2024, Thomas-Asante has become a symbol of determination and flair.

His blistering pace, smart movement, and knack for finding the net have been crucial to Coventry’s push for promotion to the Premier League this term.

Fans adore his relentless energy, while pundits praise his technical maturity and hunger to improve.

His performances have reignited conversations about his role with the Black Stars.

Brandon Thomas Asante in action for the Black Stars against Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium on May 28, 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Despite limited minutes during Ghana’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — including a brief appearance in the decisive 1-0 win over Comoros — Thomas-Asante’s form stands out.

Statistically, he has outperformed several of Ghana’s attacking options, boasting more goals this season than Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus in the Premier League and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew in the Championship.

In five appearances for Ghana, he already has one international goal to his name.

With the Kirin Cup on the horizon — where Ghana will face the Republic of Korea and Japan — Thomas-Asante’s sparkling club form could earn him another look-in from Otto Addo’s technical team.

As Coventry chase a Premier League return, the Ghanaian’s influence continues to grow.

His confidence is soaring, his numbers are climbing, and if his current run is anything to go by, Brandon Thomas-Asante might just be on the brink of his biggest season yet — both for club and country.

