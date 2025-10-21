Erling Haaland continues to etch his name in football history with his unstoppable scoring form for Manchester City

His latest goal in the Champions League saw him match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic scoring streak

Fans have flooded social media with praise for the City hitman, predicting that this is only the beginning of many more records to come

Erling Haaland has done it again. The Manchester City forward reached yet another landmark by matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary scoring streak with his goal in City’s 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday, October 21.

The Norwegian goal-scoring machine opened the scoring at the Estadio de la Ceramica after pouncing on a low cross from Rico Lewis, giving the hosts an early lead before Bernardo Silva added a second on the 40-minute mark.

The victory against Partey's Villarreal not only strengthened City’s European campaign but also highlighted Haaland’s incredible consistency in front of goal.

Erling Haaland matches Ronaldo's 12-game scoring streak. Photos by Carlos Rodrigues and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Haaland’s goal-scoring streak

The 25-year-old has now scored in each of his last nine games for City, taking his tally for the 2025/26 season to 24 goals,15 of those coming at club level, as noted by Transfermarkt.

In doing so, he has equalled Ronaldo’s personal best of finding the net in 12 consecutive matches for club and country — a record the Portuguese icon set while at Real Madrid in 2018, talkSPORT reports.

Haaland began the campaign on a flier, bagging a brace in City’s 4–0 win over Wolves, but blanked in a defeat to Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham on August 23.

Since then, he has been unstoppable, registering 22 goals in his next 12 outings for club and country.

His rampage started with a strike against Brighton, followed by six goals in two international matches for Norway in September.

From there, he carried his form into domestic football, bagging a brace in the Manchester derby, scoring against Arsenal, and punishing Burnley, Brentford, and Everton with his trademark precision.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland equals Ronaldo's record

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has shattered record after record - from breaking the Premier League’s single-season goal record to becoming one of the fastest players to reach 50 goals in the Champions League.

According to 433 on X, his latest feat, equalling Ronaldo’s 12-game scoring streak, reinforces his standing as one of modern football’s most ruthless finishers.

For many fans, Haaland’s hunger and efficiency mirror the Portuguese legend’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

Social media was flooded with praise following his latest goal.

@LexiOrtizz wrote:

“Haaland has to be the biggest threat in football today.”

@n_mandelaaa predicted:

“He’s definitely breaking every Ronaldo record.”

@PauluzRFRM added:

“Haaland is coming for every goal record in football tbh.”

And as @stakit_live simply put it:

“HE IS A MACHINE.”

Haaland joins Ronaldo at club-100

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland reached a major milestone by matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 100 club goals, following his strike against Arsenal in the Premier League.

His goal against the Gunners in September 2024 made him the fastest player, alongside Ronaldo, to hit the 100-goal mark.

Source: YEN.com.gh