Takumi Minamino punished Ghana early with a cold, clinical finish that exposed the Black Stars’ shaky defending

Japan’s explosive pace and flawless transitions left Ghana struggling to keep up from start to finish

The absence of key stars showed brutally as Ghana lacked ideas, balance, and bite

Ghana’s 2025 Kirin Cup campaign began on a difficult note as the Black Stars fell 2–0 to Japan on November 14 at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi-Osaka.

It was a match that exposed several gaps in Otto Addo’s side while highlighting the sharp improvements of the Japanese national team.

From tactical issues to missing stars and individual performances, here are five things we learned from the encounter, which Flashscore covered.

1. Minamino’s quality still shines

Former Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino reminded everyone of his class, striking beautifully in the 16th minute to give Japan the lead. The forward timed his run perfectly, drifting into the box unnoticed before calmly placing the ball beyond goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

His composure and spatial awareness were a level above the Ghana backline, who looked flat-footed in that moment. Minamino’s goal not only set the tone for the match but also showcased why he remains a dependable figure for the Blue Samurai.

2. Japan’s pace and fluidity overwhelmed Black Stars

One of the clearest observations from the match was Japan’s relentless speed. Their transitions, movement off the ball, and quick passing patterns consistently troubled Ghana.

The Black Stars chased shadows for long spells as Japan dictated the match, stretched the pitch, and forced Ghana’s midfield into uncomfortable positions.

As the Ghana Football Association noted, even when Ghana pressed higher, the hosts broke lines with ease, exposing the difference in sharpness and cohesion. It was a reminder that facing top Asian sides requires more than physicality; it demands equal technical precision and tactical discipline.

3. Ghana deeply missed Kudus, Jordan, Partey

The absence of several key players had a visible impact. Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Mohammed Salisu were all missing from the squad, and their absence created huge voids across the pitch.

Without Kudus’ creativity, Partey’s control, Salisu’s defensive stability, and Djiku’s leadership, Ghana struggled to form meaningful patterns of play.

The squad looked disjointed at times, lacking the experience and confidence these senior figures usually bring. Their return will undoubtedly change the dynamics of the team.

4. A stark warning ahead of the 2026 World Cup

If Friday’s match proved anything, it is that qualifying and competing at the 2026 World Cup will not be easy. Japan’s performance was a powerful reminder of the standard Ghana must match on the global stage.

With more teams improving, especially in Asia and Europe, the margin for error is shrinking. The Black Stars will have to raise their tempo, tighten their structure, and build a more consistent identity if they want to avoid early trouble.

The match was a timely wake-up call that stronger nations are already ahead in terms of development and tactical refinement.

5. Antoine Semenyo struggled

Captain on the day, Antoine Semenyo, worked hard upfront but had a frustrating evening. His impact was minimal, largely because he received little to no service. Ghana’s midfield failed to link up with the attack, leaving the Bournemouth forward isolated between Japan’s centre-backs.

When he did drop deep, the gaps remained unfilled, and Ghana couldn’t progress the ball effectively. Semenyo’s performance reflected a bigger issue: Ghana must improve ball progression and creativity if the forwards are to thrive.

