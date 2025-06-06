Ange Postecoglou led Tottenham to a historic UEFA Europa League title, securing a Champions League spot for next season

Despite early promise, Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League, marking their worst-ever league performance

All eyes are now on Spurs concerning who they will appoint to succeed the Europa League-winning manager

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the departure of manager Ange Postecoglou after just two seasons in charge.

The club issued a statement on Friday, June 6, officially announcing that they are looking to name a new head coach for the 2025-2026 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks dejected after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Brighton & Hove Albion on May 25, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Despite guiding Spurs to a historic UEFA Europa League title, Postecoglou’s tenure was marked by significant struggles in the Premier League, leading to the club's decision to make a ruthless change at the helm.

Tottenham's historic 2025 Europa League success

Ange Postecoglou will always be remembered for orchestrating Tottenham's triumph in the UEFA Europa League.

The victory in Bilbao last month was a moment of glory for the club, securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

This success, however, was marred by inconsistent form in domestic competitions, which ultimately led to his exit.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham rediscovered a more attacking style of football, a shift that reinvigorated both the players and supporters.

The team’s European adventure was full of excitement, and lifting the Europa League trophy was undoubtedly a highlight of the season as captain Son Heung-min and other players did not get a winners' medal on-pitch.

Tottenham struggled in the Premier League

While Postecoglou’s leadership in Europe was a source of celebration, his record in the Premier League left much to be desired.

According to Wikipedia, Tottenham finished 17th in the league, their worst-ever position, with 22 defeats over the course of the season.

Though a series of injuries and a decision to prioritize their European campaign over league fixtures were cited as contributing factors, they were not enough to keep Postecoglu at post.

The 78 points accumulated over 66 Premier League matches, in 2023/24 and 2024/25, were far below expectations, prompting a thorough review of the club's direction.

Tottenham board's tough decision to sack Ange Postecoglu

In an official club statement, Tottenham's board explained that the decision to part ways with Postecoglou was not made lightly.

Tottenham part ways with Ange Postecoglu on June 6, 2025.

Source: Twitter

The board acknowledged that there had been moments of progress during Postecoglou's tenure but the overall inconsistency across both league and cup competitions made it clear that a fresh approach was needed.

''However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place.

''Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season.

''At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.''

