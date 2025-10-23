Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Semenyo’s electrifying start to the season, combined with Salah’s dip in form, has reignited the Premier League champions’ interest in him

Tottenham and Man United were linked with Semenyo, but ultimately decided against making a move in the summer, allowing him to remain at Bournemouth

Liverpool’s search for a fresh spark in attack has reportedly led them to Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, whose electric performances for Bournemouth have caught the eye of the Reds’ scouts.

With Mohamed Salah enduring a rare goal drought, conversations about his long-term replacement are beginning to take shape at Anfield.

Is Salah's time at Liverpool coming to an end?

The Egyptian superstar, who has been the heartbeat of Liverpool’s frontline since arriving in 2017, is experiencing one of the toughest spells of his career.

His incredible record, 364 goal contributions in 412 games, as cited by Transfermarkt, speaks volumes, yet recent weeks have raised questions among fans about whether his dominance is finally waning.

Seven straight Premier League games without a goal from open play mark his longest barren run in a Liverpool shirt.

Manager Arne Slot appeared to respond to the growing scrutiny by dropping Salah for their Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Slot’s reshuffled frontline — Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike — clicked instantly, powering Liverpool to a resounding 5-1 win that ended their four-game losing streak, according to BBC Sport.

Salah, who has been shortlisted for the 2025 CAF Awards, was only introduced in the 74th minute, replacing Ekitike, who had opened the scoring.

Who does Liverpool want to replace Salah?

According to The i Paper, Liverpool’s recruitment team has been closely monitoring Semenyo for months, admiring his speed, tireless pressing, and ability to adapt across the forward line.

The Ghanaian’s breakout season has been impossible to ignore — six goals in eight Premier League appearances have positioned him among the division’s most in-form attackers.

The timing could hardly be more fitting. With Salah’s dip in form and his expected mid-season absence for the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo’s availability presents an attractive option.

Ghana’s failure to qualify for the tournament means the 25-year-old will remain fully available during the January window, giving Liverpool a potential opening to make their move.

Bournemouth, however, are unlikely to let him go without a fight. Semenyo signed a new contract last summer that reportedly includes a release clause.

The club fended off interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to convince him to stay, but inserted a clause to safeguard against future unrest.

While the figure remains undisclosed, insiders suggest it is lower than the £100 million valuation once floated during the last international break.

