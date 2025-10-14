Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has clinched a top prize in England after a stellar performance in September

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in ensuring Bournemouth's unbeaten run in the month under review

His latest personal milestone comes on the heels of helping Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Antoine Semenyo has been named the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for September, capping off a dazzling run of form for AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars attacker outshone some of the league’s biggest names to claim the award after a series of electric performances that lifted the Cherries’ attack.

His pace, power, and relentless drive in front of goal made him an irresistible choice for supporters.

Semenyo wins PFA Premier League Player of the Month

According to Bournemouth Echo, Semenyo saw off competition from the likes of Erling Haaland, Nick Pope, Ryan Gravenberch, Omar Alderete, and Martin Zubimendi to secure the honour.

The win is a reflection of his growing reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic forwards, capable of turning games on their head.

This latest recognition comes just weeks after he was voted Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August, underscoring his consistency across back-to-back months.

Analysing Semenyo's form in September

September proved to be a standout month for both Semenyo and Bournemouth.

The Cherries went unbeaten during the period, with the 25-year-old playing a starring role in their attacking resurgence.

He opened the month with a sparkling display against Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring once and setting up another in a 2-1 victory.

That was followed by a tireless showing in a goalless draw against Newcastle United, where he once again proved vital in Bournemouth’s build-up play.

His moment of magic came at Elland Road, where he struck home a stunning free-kick to help Bournemouth earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United, further cementing his status as the team’s creative heartbeat.

By the end of September, Semenyo had registered six goals and three assists, per Transfermarkt, directly contributing to nine of Bournemouth’s 11 goals in all competitions — a remarkable tally that underlines his importance to Andoni Iraola’s system.

Semenyo helps Ghana qualify for World Cup

Beyond his club heroics, Semenyo has also been in fine form for Ghana.

He played a key part in the Black Stars’ successful qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Although his individual contribution — a goal in Ghana’s 5-0 triumph over Chad — may not have dominated headlines, his work rate and creativity proved invaluable to the team’s overall success.

Ghana finished top of Group I with 25 points, sealing their fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage, per the BBC.

Semenyo’s latest accolade crowns what has been an exceptional start to the season, one that hints at even greater things to come.

With international duty completed, the Bournemouth forward will now return to club action.

The Cherries travel to South London to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 18 — a fixture that could see Semenyo line up against Eddie Nketiah, another player reportedly on the verge of switching allegiance to Ghana.

From rejection to recognition: Semenyo's touching story

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable journey of resilience, faith, and determination.

From enduring rejections at Chelsea and Arsenal to fighting through the challenges of lower-league football to become one of the foremost names in England's top flight.

