Thierry Henry has named his three favourites to win the Champions League following Arsenal’s commanding 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid

Herny's former club continued their flawless start to the campaign with another dominant display in Europe

Meanwhile, giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and PSG also secured emphatic wins in their respective fixtures

The French legend lifted the iconic trophy with Barcelona in 2009 after their 2-0 victory over Manchester United thanks to goals from Samuel Eto’o and Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman now serves as a pundit on CBS Sports Golazo alongside Kate Scott, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

Heading into the 2025/26 campaign, many had tipped Liverpool, Europe’s biggest summer spenders, and Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso as favourites to lift the trophy.

However, Henry says he has already seen enough after just three group games to rule both clubs out of contention, according to Metro Sports.

He also left Manchester City off his list, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible form, the Norwegian has scored 15 goals in 11 appearances so far this season.

Henry names three Champions League favourites

CBS Sports host Kate Scott in fact revealed that Henry viewed Arsenal as one of the three ‘favourites’ to win the Champions League along with Bayern and holders PSG.

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the semi-finals last season before falling to PSG, but Henry believes the Gunners have what it takes to go all the way this time.

Kate Scott said via Metro Sports:

“Thierry spoke about Arsenal in very high terms and obviously put them alongside Bayern Munich and PSG as favourites for this competition now.”

Turning to fellow pundit Jamie Carragher, she asked for his view, to which he responded:

“Right now, I think Arsenal and Bayern are the two most impressive teams I’ve seen when you look at their performances domestically and what they’re doing in the Champions League.”

‘I’ve said before on this show that I’ve never had Arsenal down as a Champions League club.

‘I know that might sound obvious because they’ve never won it before but I’ve always thought there’s something about them that doesn’t connect, they’ve never really gone close.

‘Thierry’s [Arsenal] team was the best team I ever played against in the Premier League and even that team didn’t come close enough to winning the Champions League. It wasn’t that team that got to the Champions League final.

Carragher praised Arteta’s side for their defensive strength, drawing comparisons to his own Liverpool team that lifted the trophy in 2005.

‘I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League were not a great team attacking-wise but we were strong defensively.

‘That always gives you a chance, especially when you get to the knockout stages and the two-legged ties. If you’re strong defensively you’ve always got a chance.

‘So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition.’

Arsenal make UCL history

