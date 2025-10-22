The club Antoine Semenyo dreams of joining has been emerged, coming at a time when the winger is enjoying outstanding form in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'most interested' in signing the AFC Bournemouth star and Ghana international

But the they could face competition from a host of rival clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United

Antoine Semenyo’s “dream move” has reportedly been revealed, with the Bournemouth and Ghana star emerging as a major transfer target for Liverpool.

The in-form winger has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, netting six goals and providing three assists in his first eight games.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has grown into a key figure for Andoni Iraola’s side and is closing in on 100 appearances for the club.

Despite signing a new five-year deal that keeps him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030, speculation about his future continues to intensify.

Reports from Sports Mole suggest Bournemouth are bracing for potential offers for their star man as early as 2026.

Even after losing several key defenders over the summer, the Cherries have made a superb start to the campaign, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Semenyo, whose release clause has emerged, had already attracted interest from Manchester United last summer but opted to commit his future to Bournemouth instead.

Now, The Independent claims Liverpool are weighing up a possible January bid, with a release clause in Semenyo’s contract potentially making the deal feasible.

However, with the Reds having already splashed over £400 million on new signings, including Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp’s side will move for the Ghanaian forward this winter.

Watch Semenyo's goal against Brighton:

Semenyo names his 'dream' club

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth forward has previously confessed his admiration for Arsenal, disclosing he grew up supporting the Gunners.

“It’s great to play against Arsenal, a team I’ve watched all my life,” Semenyo once told The Athletic.

“I want to play for the top clubs as well, but for that to happen, I need to prove myself.”

Semenyo could back himself to earn regular minutes at Arsenal, given that no player has yet nailed down the left-wing spot under Mikel Arteta.

Leandro Trossard recently netted the winner at Craven Cottage, while Gabriel Martinelli continues to compete for that position.

Before his injury, Noni Madueke also featured on the left, though his natural preference is to cut inside from the right.

Despite investing another £250 million this summer, bringing Arteta’s total spending close to £900 million, Arsenal may still seek attacking reinforcements.

Semenyo, reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates, could offer the Gunners a major upgrade in their forward line.

Semenyo wins top prize in England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo was named the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for September 2025 after an impressive spell with Bournemouth.

The Black Stars forward beat some of the league’s top stars to the award following a string of brilliant displays that powered the Cherries’ attack.



