Since joining Spurs from West Ham, the Ghanaian star has quickly become a central figure under Thomas Frank

Kudus’ ability to glide past defenders and create chances has stood out this season, leaving fans wondering how far his attacking flair can take Spurs

Despite eye-catching performances, Mohammed still faces consistency issues and defensive lapses

Mohammed Kudus has made a significant impact in his inaugural season at Tottenham Hotspur, showcasing his versatility and technical prowess.

Signed for £55 million from West Ham United, Kudus has quickly become a key figure in Spurs' attack under manager Thomas Frank.

Mohammed Kudus impresses at Tottenham Hotpur since his high-profile transfer from West Ham United ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Image credit: Mattews Andre

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus' strengths

Kudus' dribbling ability has been a standout feature of his game. In the 2025/26 season, he has provided four assists and scored once in eight Premier League appearances, demonstrating his effectiveness in the final third StatMuse.

His performance against Leeds United was particularly impressive, where he scored his first goal for Spurs and assisted Mathys Tel's opener, contributing to a 2-1 victory.

Known for his silky first touch and tight ball control, the Nima-born talent has been one of the Premier League’s most potent dribblers this season, ranking above Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal in take-on success.

Mohammed Kudus (in black) of Tottenham during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 MD3 match at Stade Louis II on October 22, 2025, in Monaco. Image credit: Francesco Scaccianoce

Weaknesses of Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham

Despite his attacking contributions and flair, Kudus has faced challenges in consistency. In matches against teams like Brighton and Wolves, he struggled to influence the game, with Spurs failing to secure victories in both encounters, as noted by The Standard.

Additionally, his defensive work rate has been questioned, as Spurs have occasionally conceded goals when he has been involved in defensive transitions.

His match-winning performance against Leeds United, where he scored and assisted, was crucial in propelling Spurs to second place in the league standings. However, his tendency to drift in and out of games has been a point of critique, especially in high-stakes matches.

In summary, Mohammed Kudus has showcased his potential at Tottenham Hotspur, with his dribbling and attacking contributions standing out. While he has had moments of brilliance, consistency remains an area for improvement. As he continues to adapt to the Premier League, Kudus' development will be crucial for Spurs' aspirations in the 2025/26 season.

Meanwhile, in a previous discussion, when assembling his dream player, Kudus paid homage to football’s elite, selecting Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for the left foot, Neymar for the right, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé for pace, and Andrés Iniesta for football intelligence, yet stood firm in choosing himself for sheer strength.

