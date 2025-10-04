Antoine Semenyo: What Michael Owen, Asamoah Gyan, and Top Pundits Say About Bournemouth Striker
Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has drawn praise from pundits and ex-players after his electric start to the 2025/26 Premier League season.
Semenyo’s incredible rise in the Premier League has become one of the biggest stories of the 2025/26 campaign. The Bournemouth and Ghana striker has started the season on fire, contributing six goals and three assists in his first eight games.
According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old scored 13 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions last season.
Following his brace against Fulham on Friday night, it is evident that Antoine Semenyo is poised to achieve something bigger this term, and the plaudits are pouring in.
Owen, Gyan, Steve Cook hail Antoine Semenyo
In January of this year, former Bournemouth captain Steve Cook described Semenyo as the complete modern forward, combining pace, power, and technique, as covered by the BBC. Cook noted that Black Stars player perfectly fits Andoni Iraola’s direct and pressing style, helping the team move quickly upfield and cause constant problems for opposition backlines. He added that when Semenyo plays well, Bournemouth’s entire attack clicks into gear.
Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen also expressed admiration for Semenyo’s style, even suggesting he would have been an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Liverpool legend had departed. Owen, speaking back in April, described the Bournemouth forward as brilliant and one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League.
As for ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, he publicly endorsed Semenyo’s progress, describing him as a player full of hunger, power, and energy during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against the Central African Republic.
In addition, Ex-Ghana international Matthew Amoah, in an interview with Pan African Football in March of this year, praised Semenyo’s work rate and how he has earned the love of Bournemouth fans. The 2006 World Cup star for Ghana also urged the Semnyo to continue developing with the Cherries rather than rushing into a move to a bigger club, noting that he thrives where his efforts are genuinely appreciated.
Meanwhile, teammate Justin Kluivert has hailed Antoine Semenyo as world-class after his brace in a 3–1 win over Fulham on October 3, describing him as the player who consistently makes the difference in the final third and energizes the team’s attack.
Top 5 Antoine Semenyo EPL moments
YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted some of the most iconic Premier League moments of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.
The former Bristol City striker has become a constant headline-maker in the EPL, delivering standout performances and unforgettable moments week after week.
