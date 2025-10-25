A hidden clause in Bruno Fernandes’ contract could finally open the door for a shock Manchester United exit at the end of the season

The Red Devils captain has already turned down huge Saudi offers, but this new development might change everything

Fernandes’ evolving role and uncertain future could define the Man United’s next chapter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes could be edging closer to an Old Trafford exit, with reports suggesting a hidden clause in his contract may open the door for a potential move at the end of the season.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has been a key figure for the Red Devils since joining in 2020, continues to attract interest from top clubs around the world, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where several offers were reportedly rejected last summer.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes during a Premier League match against Liverpool on October 19, 2025, amid reports of a hidden release clause in his contract. Image credit: Carlo Recine

Source: Getty Images

Despite his commitment to the team and his leadership role, Fernandes’ future is now under fresh scrutiny. With United struggling for rhythm in the Premier League, the midfielder may soon face a difficult decision about the next chapter of his career.

Bruno Fernandes' release clause at Man United

According to reports from The Sun, Fernandes’ current deal includes a release clause that would allow clubs outside England to sign him for around £57 million starting next summer. That figure is significantly lower than what Manchester United previously demanded, meaning potential suitors could see it as a bargain for a player of his calibre and experience.

While the Red Devils are eager to keep hold of their captain, they could find it hard to resist if Fernandes pushes for a move. His influence on and off the pitch remains vital, yet finding a replacement capable of delivering his creativity, leadership, and consistency could prove a major challenge for Ruben Amorim’s rebuilding project.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Fernandes addresses Saudi links and future plans

Last summer, Fernandes rejected a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League, insisting that his focus remained on Manchester United and helping the club return to its glory days. The Portuguese star clarified that his decision was not influenced by international ambitions but by his personal commitment to United’s project.

“I wanted to stay because I believe in this club and what we can achieve together,” he explained before Portugal’s recent international fixture.

However, as noted by Al Jazeera, Fernandes admitted he remains open-minded about his long-term future, saying:

“I don’t know where I’ll be in a year, but right now, I’m enjoying every moment.”

In the meantime, after a turbulent start to the season, United appear to be finding form again with back-to-back league wins, including a dramatic away victory over Liverpool.

Yet Fernandes’ role has evolved under Amorim, with the captain often operating deeper to accommodate new attacking arrivals. While his output has dipped, his leadership remains essential as United look to climb back into the top-four race.

Whether he stays or goes, Fernandes’ next move could shape Manchester United’s immediate future, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Rashford's UCL display

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bruno Fernandes’ reaction to Marcus Rashford’s standout performance in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League clash against Newcastle United.

The United captain was full of praise for Rashford’s display, highlighting his influence and renewed confidence with the Catalans.

Source: YEN.com.gh