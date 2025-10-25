Lionel Messi has revealed the real reasons behind his latest career-defining decision in America

Lionel Messi has officially signed a new three-year contract with Inter Miami on October 23, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The Argentine superstar has now revealed the key factors that played a central role in his decision to stay with the MLS side.

Speaking to NBC Nightly News, Messi said the extension was a natural choice after evaluating both his mental and physical well-being.

Messi explains why he signed new Inter Miami deal

“Honestly, I felt really good during the year. I’m happy living in Miami, as is my family, and honestly, the decision was easy.”

The renewal, which had been rumored since April before slowing down over the summer, was officially confirmed this week by the club, as noted by the MLS.

It extends Messi’s American journey deep into the latter stages of his career, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner showing no signs of slowing down.

As cited by ESPN, Messi also admitted that his future, including the possibility of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, remains uncertain. During Argentina duty earlier this year, he shared that he would decide based on how he feels physically and mentally.

“Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I don’t enjoy it anymore, I’d rather not be there. I’ll finish this MLS season, have a good preseason, and in six months, I’ll see how I feel.”

That self-awareness guided his latest decision to remain in Major League Soccer, where he says he feels supported both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve always said that I’ll base my decision on how I feel day to day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue being part of this club,” Messi added.

The Messi Effect: A new era for MLS

Since Messi’s debut, Inter Miami’s influence has skyrocketed. The club’s estimated value has doubled to around $1.2 billion, while MLS attendance has soared to record highs. Teams hosting Messi’s Miami have seen crowds jump by over 60%, underlining his unmatched star power.

Online, the impact is just as massive: Inter Miami’s Instagram following has exploded from 1 million to nearly 18 million, making it one of the most followed sports teams in the U.S. Messi’s jersey remains the best-selling in MLS and ranks among Adidas’s global top sellers.

On the pitch, the 37-year-old continues to dominate, netting 50 goals and 35 assists in 53 league appearances. He claimed the 2024 MLS MVP award and is on course to become the first player ever to win it twice consecutively.

