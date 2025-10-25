Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is set to feature in a highly anticipated friendly match against Angola in Luanda next month

This will mark the Argentine superstar’s fourth appearance on African soil, following previous visits to Gabon and South Africa

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans questioning Angola’s decision to spend a hefty amount on the one-off fixture

Lionel Messi is heading back to Africa in what promises to be one of the most talked-about football events of the year.

Angola, who qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of Ghana, has secured a blockbuster friendly against world champions Argentina, with the match set for November 14 in Luanda.

It will be the fourth time the Argentine captain graces African soil for a football-related event, following previous trips to Gabon in 2015 and South Africa in 2010 and 2018.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates are set to play Angola in Luanda on November 14, 2025. Photos by Kenzo Tribouillard and Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Angola pays $10m to host Messi in Africa

The Argentine Football Association confirmed the fixture on Saturday, October 25, 2025, outlining the world champions’ November schedule.

“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will travel to Spain in November for training and then move to Luanda for their only friendly against Angola on Friday the 14th,” AFA said in a statement.

“After the match, the delegation will return to Europe to continue training until November 18.”

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, Angola paid a staggering $10 million to secure Messi’s visit.

The deal is said to be part of the country’s ambitious plan to boost tourism, improve football visibility, and attract international attention to the Southern African nation.

Meanwhile, the Angolan Football Federation is reportedly working hand in hand with the Argentine Football Association to finalise arrangements for what is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime sporting spectacle.

For Angola, a side Jordan Ayew scored a sensational free-kick in November 2024, it is more than just a football match — it is a statement of ambition, an attempt to position the country as a rising force in global sport.

Angola line up for their 2023 AFCON quarter-final fixture against Nigeria at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. Photo by Franck Fife.

As anticipation builds for the Luanda showdown, reactions have been split across social media.

Many Africans are thrilled by the rare chance to watch the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in person, while others question whether the multimillion-dollar expenditure is justifiable.

@nefs_nefale applauded:

“This is great.”

@ZGoasu criticised:

“They are not even going to the World Cup, wasting such money on a 90-minute friendly.”

@MatsobaneSeolw1 added:

“They could’ve redirected those funds to improve their football development so they can produce lots of ‘Messis’ in the future... I’m just saying, nothing much from a South African football fanatic.”

@Maxgizo77 questioned:

“Why don’t they improve infrastructure with that money and the national academy to produce players for the future?”

Has Messi played in Africa before?

The upcoming clash will mark Messi’s first appearance in Africa since he featured for Barcelona in a friendly against Mamelodi Sundowns in Johannesburg, a match that ended 3-1 in favour of the Catalan giants.

Before that, he made headlines in Gabon back in 2015, where he helped lay the foundation stone for the Port-Gentil Stadium ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations — a trip made at the invitation of then-President Ali Bongo.

Below are photos of Messi's visit to Gabon:

But his very first visit to the continent came in 2010 when South Africa hosted the continent's first-ever World Cup.

Messi reacts after Morocco stuns Argentina

