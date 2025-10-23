A total of 48 teams will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico will co-host

Nine African nations, including Ghana's Black Stars, have booked their spots at next summer’s tournament

Four countries will battle for a chance to qualify through the intercontinental stage, though one nation remains banned

As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, one African territory will once again watch from the sidelines.

Despite the tournament expanding to 48 teams, the largest in history, Western Sahara will not be part of football’s biggest event.

How many African countries have qualified?

Africa’s road to the 2026 World Cup has been intense and rewarding.

Nine teams — Morocco, Cape Verde, Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Tunisia, and Ghana's Black Stars have already secured qualification after impressive campaigns across the continent.

Yet, one more slot remains open. The Confederation of African Football has scheduled a four-team playoff in Morocco for November 2025 to determine who will get that final opportunity.

Nigeria will face Gabon in one semi-final, while Cameroon locks horns with DR Congo in the other.

The two winners will then meet in the final, and the victor will earn a place in the intercontinental playoffs for a possible tenth African spot.

So far, 28 nations worldwide have confirmed their participation in next year’s tournament, with England being the only European side to book an early ticket.

African country bigger than UK banned from World Cup

While African nations celebrate their success stories, Western Sahara’s absence tells a different tale.

The region remains caught in political limbo and is not recognised as an independent state by FIFA.

According to Britannica, the United Nations classifies Western Sahara as a non-self-governing territory “whose people have not yet attained a full measure of self-government.”

Often referred to as Africa’s last colony, the area was under Spanish rule until 1976, when Spain tried to transfer control to Morocco and Mauritania.

Today, Morocco governs about 70 per cent of the land, while the remaining 30 per cent is under the control of the Polisario Front, a nationalist movement seeking independence.

A report from SPORTbible describes the territory as a vast stretch of land in North-West Africa covering 272,000 square kilometres — larger than the United Kingdom — yet sparsely populated, with around 560,000 inhabitants.

Despite having a football team managed by the Sahrawi Football Federation, Western Sahara cannot compete in official tournaments because it is not a member of FIFA or the Confederation of African Football. Efforts by the Sahrawi Football Federation to join FIFA have so far been unsuccessful.

Instead, it plays under the World Unity Football Alliance (WUFA), an association for teams outside FIFA’s system. WUFA has only 19 members, including Yorkshire, Kashmir, and the Chagos Islands.

