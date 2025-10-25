England-born Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante extended his impressive run of form in the English Championship

The 26-year-old, who was on a three-game scoring streak, found the net against Watford to help Coventry City break a 61-year club record

Fans have since flooded social media with praise for Thomas-Asante, calling for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad

Brandon Thomas-Asante’s fairytale run with Coventry City continues to gather pace after the Ghanaian striker found the net again in their emphatic 3-1 victory over Watford on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

His early strike not only set the tone for a dominant display but also helped the Sky Blues equal their longest winning streak in 61 years — a feat last achieved in 1964.

Brandon Thomas-Asante wheels away in celebration after scoring the opener against Watford on October 25. Photo by Jacob King/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante scores, helps Coventry break record

It took just three minutes for Thomas-Asante to make his mark, heading home Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s pinpoint cross to open the scoring at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The goal marked his fourth in consecutive matches, following his midweek strike against Portsmouth.

Jamie Allen soon doubled the advantage, punishing Watford’s defensive lapses before Sakamoto turned from provider to scorer, adding a third on the brink of half-time.

Though Imran Louza pulled one back for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, it proved nothing more than a consolation.

The result handed Coventry their sixth successive Championship win, matching their historic runs from 1954 and 1964, as confirmed by Sky Sports.

Under Frank Lampard, the team’s confidence and rhythm have surged, with fans now daring to dream of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Thomas-Asante’s work rate, movement, and finishing have made him the heartbeat of the team.

The England-born Black Stars forward has seamlessly become a fan favourite, his consistency and hunger driving the Sky Blues’ push for promotion.

Fans hail Thomas-Asante, make Black Stars request

The 26-year-old’s performances have ignited excitement among supporters and caught the eye of many on social media. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@o_h_e_n_e_e_e celebrated:

"The guy’s on fire mehhnn!!!!!"

@NiiKommeyyy teased:

"This player dey there, you people say Eddie Nketiah tsw."

@No_Filter191 insisted:

"He needs to start for the national team."

@TAIDU_66 added:

"Straight to the World Cup."

According to Transfermarkt, Thomas-Asante has now registered nine goals and three assists in 12 Championship appearances — a tally that earned him the highest match rating from BBC Sport with 8.24, the best of any player on the pitch.

As Coventry’s revival gathers steam, the Sky Blues are beginning to resemble the fearless side of the 1960s.

Coventry are top of the English Championship, boasting 28 points from 12 games. Photo by Morgan Harlow.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, with Ghana securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Thomas-Asante could be in line for a call-up when the Black Stars face the Korea Republic and Japan in the Kirin Cup next month.

Source: YEN.com.gh