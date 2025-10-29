Achraf Hakimi’s quest to clinch the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award has gained strong support from Paris Saint-Germain

The Moroccan full-back enjoyed an exceptional 2024/25 season, playing a crucial role in PSG’s historic quadruple triumph

If he succeeds, Hakimi will become the second Moroccan to lift the prestigious honour after Mustapha Hadji achieved the feat in 1998

Paris Saint-Germain are rallying behind Achraf Hakimi’s bid to be crowned the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, as the club begins a full-scale campaign to push the Moroccan right-back’s case for Africa’s top football honour.

The Moroccan defender has dazzled for both club and country, blending blistering pace with defensive brilliance and leadership on the field.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the favourites to win the 2025 CAF Men's Player of the Year after a stellar campaign with PSG and Morocco. Photo credit: FEP/Getty and @CAF_Online/X.

His relentless runs down the right wing have been central to PSG’s dominance in France and Europe, while his heroics with Morocco during the World Cup qualifiers have further elevated his standing among Africa’s football elite.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in PSG’s historic campaign, helping the French champions claim an unprecedented quadruple - the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions.

He made 55 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists, per Transfermarkt, an extraordinary return for a defender.

His performances also earned him the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé as the best African player in France and a spot in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

PSG launch CAF Awards campaign for Hakimi

According to ICI Paris Île-de-France, PSG are now actively campaigning for him to win the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, an honour typically dominated by attacking players.

Through social media and press promotions, the French giants are spotlighting Hakimi’s impact both at club level and with Morocco, hoping to sway voters in his favour.

Achraf Hakimi poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy after PSG thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the final on May 31, 2025. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA.

Fans across the continent have thrown their support behind the Moroccan star.

On social media, many believe his outstanding season deserves to be recognised on the biggest stage.

@Winston__G wrote:

"He should be the winner imo, he had an impressive season with PSG and has been incredible with the national team also."

@benzeema007 added:

"He is actually clear! Osimhen is far 2nd. No need to worry!"

@AFC_kira declared:

"He deserves it."

@Dabere_x, however, questioned:

"He has already won, so what’s the point?"

If successful, Hakimi would become the first Moroccan since Mustapha Hadji in 1998 to claim the CAF Player of the Year title.

Who are the contenders for the 2025 CAF Men's POTY?

The competition is fierce. Among the ten-man shortlist are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, and Cameroon’s André Frank Zambo Anguissa, alongside Senegalese stars Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Matar Sarr.

Below are the nominees for this year's CAF Awards:

Gabon’s Denis Bouanga, Fiston Mayele, Serhou Guirassy, and Oussama Lamlioui also make the cut.

Notably, last year’s winner, Ademola Lookman, misses out this time.

Hakimi equals Abedi Pele's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Achraf Hakimi joined Abedi Pele Ayew in French football history after winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG.

His triumph places him in an exclusive group of players to have achieved this milestone.

