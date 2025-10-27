Mohammed Kudus has earned glowing praise from a former Manchester United manager following his brilliant start to life at Tottenham Hotspur

The 25-year-old has quickly become a key figure under Thomas Frank, registering four assists and a goal in the Premier League so far

Kudus also tops the charts for the most dribbles completed in the English top flight this season

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has showered praise on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his stunning performances since joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running under Thomas Frank, quickly becoming one of Spurs’ most influential figures in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus tries to wriggle his way out of a body of players during Tottenham's 3-0 win against Everton on October 26, 2025. Photo by Stu Forster.

David Moyes hails Kudus

Speaking ahead of Everton’s 3–0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, Moyes could not hide his admiration for the player he once coached at West Ham United.

The Scottish manager described Kudus as a joy to work with and a complete footballer whose balance of flair, intelligence, and discipline sets him apart.

“He’s a brilliant player,” Moyes said. “He has so many attributes to his game. He is a great boy to work with. I hugely enjoyed managing him.”

The former Hammers boss went on to praise Kudus’ physical and tactical qualities.

“He has great balance, can’t be knocked off the ball, and can play inside or outside,” Moyes added. “He can play several positions if you want him.”

Kudus’ breakout season under Moyes in the 2023/24 campaign at West Ham saw him score 18 goals in all competitions, a precursor that paved the way for his move to North London two seasons later.

“He’s just finding his form at Tottenham,” Moyes continued. “From a distance, he looks like their best buy of the summer.”

Kudus's statistics and performance this season

Since sealing a £55 million move to Spurs, Kudus has seamlessly adapted to Thomas Frank’s system, blending creativity and consistency in equal measure.

He has registered five assists and scored once in the Premier League so far, making him one of the division’s most productive playmakers.

According to StatMuse, the Ghanaian has completed 32 successful dribbles this season — the most in the league — further highlighting his dynamism on the ball.

Below are Kudus' stats before the clash vs Everton:

His tally of assists also puts him level with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman, as cited by the Premier League.

Kudus’ explosive form has seen pundits and fans tip him as one of the standout performers of the campaign, with many believing he is poised to become a true Premier League star.

The Nima-born attacker is expected to feature in Tottenham’s EFL Cup clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

David Moyes with Mohammed Kudus after West Ham's Premier League match with Manchester United on December 23, 2023. Photo by West Ham United FC.

His recent contribution was instrumental in Spurs’ emphatic 3–0 win over Everton, which handed the Toffees their first defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, per Sky Sports.

Why Tottenham signed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham’s Head of Scouting, Rob Mackenzie, revealed one key quality that makes Mohammed Kudus stand out.

He explained that Spurs’ recruitment focused on players with strong fitness levels and the ability to handle the physical demands of the Premier League.

