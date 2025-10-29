Real Oviedo and Pachuca owner Jesús Martínez is facing an arrest warrant in Mexico on charges of serious court charges

Despite being summoned to court twice, Martínez reportedly chose to remain focused on football matters in Spain

Ghana's Kwasi Sibo is one of Real Oviedo's most important players of the 2025/26 La Liga season

Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca and owner of both Pachuca and Real Oviedo, along with the club's legal representative, Hipólito Gerardo Cabrera Acosta, are now facing an arrest warrant issued by a Mexico City judge on charges of “aggravated disobedience”, according to the latest reports.

Despite being summoned to court twice, the executives reportedly chose to focus on the football scene in Oviedo, which currently sits 19th in La Liga.

It is worth noting that Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo, a Black Stars player, is part of the Real Oviedo squad, as noted by Wikipedia.

Real Oviedo's Jesús Martínez in trouble

According to So Foot, the legal troubles stem from a previous contract with Fox Sports Mexico. The broadcaster had put precautionary measures in place, preventing Pachuca matches from being aired. However, the club allegedly continued broadcasting games without holding the proper rights.

Grupo Pachuca stated that the contract with Fox Sports had been terminated and replaced with a new agreement that had already been ratified by the courts.

Despite this explanation, the judge proceeded with the arrest order, which could result in imprisonment for Martínez and Cabrera Acosta. Grupo Pachuca, however, maintains its confidence that the matter will be resolved legally and in the best interest of both fans and Mexican football.

While the legal battle unfolds in Mexico, the situation raises questions about Grupo Pachuca’s operations and their international investments.

From the Mexican league to La Liga, fans and stakeholders are left watching closely. The case also highlights the potential impact on players like Ghana's Kwasi Sibo, whose development in Spain could be affected if ownership complications persist.

Fans react to Jesús Martínez's arrest warrant

In the meantime, social media has been buzzing with reactions from fans following reports of an arrest warrant issued for the Real Oviedo and Pachuca owner, Jesús Martínez.

The news has sparked heated discussions across X, with supporters expressing shock, confusion, and concern over how the development could affect both clubs, especially Real Oviedo, where Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo currently plays.

Here’s how some fans are responding online:

“Every week, Mexican football finds a new scandal. This time it’s Pachuca and Oviedo — unbelievable scenes!” — DiegoFutMX

“Kwasi Sibo and the Oviedo boys don’t deserve this distraction. Hope it doesn’t affect their La Liga season.” — MaxwellNana

“Jesús Martínez has done a lot for Pachuca, but this legal issue is really damaging the club’s image.” — MariaTuz

“If the reports are true, Grupo Pachuca could face serious consequences. This is bigger than people think.” — SportsAnalys

Real Oviedo's Kwasi Sibo dressed nicely

